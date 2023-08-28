OBJECT COMPUTING ANNOUNCES SEVERE WEATHER RESILIENCE AND MITIGATION CONFERENCES FOR SEPTEMBER NATIONAL PREPAREDNESS MONTH

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, weather events like tornadoes, floods, hurricanes, and wildfires in the U.S. incurred losses exceeding $1 billion each, NOAA reported . The U.S. Census Bureau reported more than 3 million people were displaced from their homes. Natural disaster preparedness utilizing advanced geospatial and AI technologies for forecasting and emergency response is becoming critical for government and business leaders.

"As climate change accelerates, the threat from more severe natural disasters is increasing," said Andrew Montgomery, vice president of strategy, Object Computing . "With powerful geospatial data and AI-powered analytics, leaders can more effectively ensure public safety, protect physical assets, and maintain infrastructure."

Object Computing, in partnership with Planet and other technology leaders, is hosting two conferences to help leaders prepare and respond. The GEO SWRM: Severe Weather Resilience and Mitigation Conference will be held in St. Louis on September 19 and in Houston on September 28.

Conference goals are two-fold:

To gather civic and business leaders, policymakers, and technology experts to share best practices for managing weather incidents and educate on the capabilities new technologies can have in pre- and post-disasters.

To provide awareness and hands-on training using cutting-edge tools for geospatial technology professionals.

Conference will highlight geospatial technology solutions required to mitigate specific weather-related impacts of their region, featuring speakers, roundtable discussions, and hands-on training sessions for technologists.

"We have an exciting line-up of guest participants who bring experience from the communities they serve, such as our keynote speaker in St. Louis, Col. Kevin Golinghorst, former U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of St. Louis District," Montgomery said.

St. Louis GEO SWRM is presented by Object Computing, Greater St. Louis Inc., Planet, New Light Technologies, Taylor Geospatial Institute, Cortex, Saint Louis University, and University of Missouri's Data Science & Analytics Program.

Houston GEO SWRM is presented by Object Computing, Planet, and Colorado School of Mines.

Object Computing is a modern consulting company that takes businesses from insights to outcomes using breakthrough technology, including Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Cloud Engineering, Best Practices in Security, Internet of Things (IoT), and Blockchain. As pioneers of enterprise open source solutions, we strategically integrate best-in-class technologies into enterprise solutions to deliver impactful digital capabilities that enable scalability, reusability, security, and quality.

