GFI Software Announces GenAI Transformation Across its Entire Software Portfolio with CoPilot

As part of its visionary commitment to pioneering next-gen SMB solutions, GFI Software is set to introduce GenAI components to all its software products.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GFI Software, a leader in IT Tools for the SMB Marketplace, today unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to bolster its entire product portfolio with GenAI capabilities. GFI Software will introduce the "CoPilot" GenAI component to every product, advancing its position at the forefront of software companies with GenAI-driven solutions. Building on the recent success of the Jive CoPilot™ addition by sister company, IgniteTech, GFI Software will introduce the "CoPilot" GenAI component to every product, advancing its position at the forefront of software companies with GenAI-driven solutions.

Each product in the extensive GFI Software lineup will soon have its own CoPilot, harnessing the transformative power of GenAI. Whether it's the KerioConnect CoPilot, Exinda CoPilot, or any other product in the lineup, users can expect a leap in functionality, utility, and overall user experience.

After the swift integration and success of Jive CoPilot™ introduced shortly after Jive joined the IgniteTech family, GFI Software leadership recognized the vast potential of GenAI across the board. Not only does Jive CoPilot harness GenAI for sophisticated data summarization, Q&A capabilities, and advanced search, but some of Jive's largest global customers are already actively exploring and benefiting from this groundbreaking capability. This real-world application and positive reception from top-tier clients showcased the immense possibilities GenAI can introduce to software.

Eric Vaughan, GFI Software and IgniteTech's CEO, remarked on this significant initiative, "With Jive CoPilot, we showcased our dedication to integrating cutting-edge GenAI technology. Now, we're excited to embark on this transformative journey for our entire product range. Our GenAI-first strategy underpins our vision for the future of software - making it smarter, more responsive, and infinitely more efficient."

As the tech industry continues its rapid evolution, GFI Software remains focused on staying ahead of the curve, ensuring its clients always have access to the most advanced tools available. The comprehensive integration of the CoPilot GenAI enhancements across the entire product range solidifies GFI Software's reputation as a trailblazer in the next generation of software solutions.

ABOUT GFI SOFTWARE

GFI Software develops business-essential software for small and medium-sized businesses. 40,000+ customers choose GFI Software solutions for their network management and performance, security, and collaboration applications. GFI Software is available through thousands of dedicated partners worldwide. For more information, visit GFI Software.com .

