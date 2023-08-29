TMX TRANSFORM TAPS FORMER KROGER EXEC TO LEAD NORTH AMERICAN BUSINESS

Asia-Pacific's leading end-to-end supply chain consultancy announces its second global expansion in 12-months, hiring long-time supply chain executive Jeff Bornino as President.

CLEVELAND, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TMX Transform , the leading end-to-end supply chain consultancy serving global businesses, today is announcing the launch of its North American operations, helping clients solve their most pressing supply chain challenges, and delivering more than $10 billion in improvements since its 2010 inception.

TMX Transform Logo (PRNewswire)

Simultaneous to the launch, TMX Transform has named Jeff Bornino as President of its North American business. Bornino brings with him over two decades of supply chain experience, most of which was spent at Kroger, the world's largest grocer, where he served as Vice President, Corporate Supply Chain and Inventory & Replenishment.

"TMX Transform combines deep industry experience and advanced supply chain thinking and capabilities with a very practical 'get it done' approach, said Bornino.

"It's a unique and powerful combination that I always searched for, but never quite found in my twenty plus years in the industry. I was especially drawn to TMX's focus on creating long-term client relationships and the depth and breadth of talent within the team. I'm honored to join TMX Transform and am excited about the positive impact we will have on our North American customers."

No longer relegated to the background or operating in isolation, a company's supply chain now demands immediate attention and is the focus in boardrooms worldwide. As a result, companies must integrate supply chain digitization, visibility, sustainability, and resilience, while also integrating throughout the business.

Travis Erridge, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at TMX Transform, said, "When we established TMX, our mission was simple: to provide real life experience to consulting, providing our customers with tangible outcomes from strategy to execution. Our clients are facing tough economic conditions, increased cost of capital, labor shortages, too much inventory and end-to-end visibility challenges, so we were asked to set up in North America. Our demand is always fueled by client needs. Jeff Bornino is a trusted industry leader and is extremely well-positioned to lead us in this important market."

Combining business strategy with technology, and deep sector expertise gained from supporting some of the world's leading brands, including BMW, Coca-Cola, Kimberly-Clark, Marks & Spencer, Coles Group Nestle, Nike, Unilever and Uniqlo, TMX Transform is poised to have a profound impact in North America.

Matt Swindells, Chief Operations & Sustainability Officer at Coles, one of the largest supermarket chain in Australia, said, "TMX Transform has been an integral partner for multiple significant projects, including our new, highly automated distribution centers in Queensland and New South Wales - our largest-ever capital investment and the largest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere. I have also known Jeff Bornino for over ten years as we have collaborated on several key projects. I have tremendous respect for Jeff and am pleased to see his appointment. It is another in a long line of strategic industry expert hires for TMX Transform. This consultancy is smart, aggressive, and different."

Unique and disruptive consultancy model

The TMX Transform team comprises former customer-side practitioners who provide experienced vision, strategic guidance, and execution to deliver tangible business impact. This approach is particularly crucial in addressing the prevailing technical and supply chain skills gap in North America.

In addition to end-to-end supply chain expertise, TMX Transform operates through an integrated business perspective, working to connect supply chain transformation with other critical business functions through strategy and digitization. By breaking down silos within a client's organization, this approach leads to transformative visibility, enhanced efficiency, increased profitability, and overall business resilience.

Offerings and core competencies

Through its experience in Asia-Pacific and Europe, TMX Transform offers clients a profound understanding of global supply chain and business challenges, including the dynamics within established and emerging manufacturing and sourcing regions, while remaining attuned to evolving needs and global trends.

TMX Transform offers strategy, execution, and digitization across the end-to-end supply chain, including:

Supply Chain Strategy – From supply and distribution network design and optimization, to increased sustainability and business integration, TMX Transform achieves cost savings of 10-30% for customers.

Supply Chain Technology – TMX Transform enables the implementation of digital technologies for customers and how to harness owned data for optimal decision-making across the value chain. As supply chains digitize and cybersecurity concerns grow, TMX Transform ensures secure networks and systems.

Warehouse and Distribution Center Design and Optimization – With its deep expertise in Australia , a market with highly advanced automation capabilities, TMX Transform can seamlessly optimize existing operations or greenfield facilities.

Global and Domestic Freight and Logistics – Optimize freight and logistics within existing operations or within new, re-imagined network strategies. TMX Transform customers average 17% cost savings.

Demand and Supply Planning – Analyze and optimize inventory performance. TMX Transform enables customers to digitize and connect business-wide through improved sales and operations and integrated business planning.

Advanced Manufacturing – From a comprehensive diagnostic to integrating the shop floor with front-line leaders, TMX Transform actively drives improvement and sustainability at scale.

Program and Change Management – TMX Transform ensures that new systems and processes are adopted to achieve the desired impact.

The power of pre-implementation visualization

TMX Transform goes beyond conventional methods to solve client problems by leveraging innovative simulation, digital twins, and VR technology. Powered by TMX intellectual property, these tools allow clients to collaborate, visualize, validate, and test optimized solutions before live implementation. This approach not only quantifies performance indicators, but assesses financial and carbon impacts, and ensures seamless and efficient transformation.

Marcus Carmont, Chief Customer Officer at TMX Transform, said, "Every facet of our business revolves around delivering real value to our customers. Our customer is the core of what we do, and expanding into North America was in response to calls from our clients. I am pleased to bring our unique model, tailored services, deep expertise and cutting-edge simulation and automation to North American companies."

About TMX Transform

TMX Transform is an end-to-end supply chain consultancy dedicated to propelling companies to the next level by optimizing their entire supply chain.

With a deep understanding of business needs, TMX Transform delivers tailored solutions that transform the way clients operate from source to end customer.

Guided by a team of former industry practitioners and specialists with deep expertise across retail, manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, e-commerce and more, TMX Transform delivers practical and efficient solutions that drive transformation and tangible improvements.

With offices located in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand, TMX Transform is well-equipped to serve clients worldwide. To learn more, visit www.tmxtransform.com.

TMX Transform President Jeff Bornino (PRNewswire)

