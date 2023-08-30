Bank of America Hosts Virtual Electric Vehicle Show, Premiering September 8, 2023

WHY:

Consumer appetite for electric vehicles (EVs) continues to grow. Recent analysis from Bank of America Institute shows the potential for a rapid rise in the market share of EVs, and that the number of new EV model launches from 2024 to 2027 may exceed that of new internal combustion engine vehicles for the first time. As EV adoption in the U.S. accelerates, Bank of America offers resources, special programs, information and educational opportunities to support clients and employees who may be considering an EV purchase.



"As demand for electric vehicles continues to grow, we are delighted to bring together a broad range of industry and thought leaders to offer insights on the progress and challenges of this growing market," said Fabien Thierry, head of consumer vehicle products, Bank of America.