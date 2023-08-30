GoGo squeeZ® Kicks Off Cozy Season with New Apple Pumpkin Spice Pouches

GoGo squeeZ® Apple Pumpkin Spice joins the brand's popular portfolio for a limited time to deliver an iconic autumnal blend of apple and pumpkin spice

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It may only be August, but the autumnal fandom that is "pumpkin spice season" waits for no one! If you're looking to get your fix of fall, try GoGo squeeZ's latest limited-edition GoGo squeeZ® Apple Pumpkin Spice pouches made from real ingredients including apples, pumpkin puree, and cinnamon.

Available for a limited time, amongst the brand's popular portfolio of YogurtZ, SmoothieZ, Happy CollectionZ, Fruit, and Fruit and Vegetable pouch snacks, GoGo squeeZ® Apple Pumpkin Spice is specially made from fruits, vegetables, and cinnamon with no added sugar*, making this wholesome pouch a must-try for all. With pouches that are gluten, nut, dairy, and preservative-free, you'll be sure to fall in love with our latest autumnal treat.

"We're excited to lean into the hype for seasonal flavors and introduce a satisfying blend of two iconic fall tastes – apple and pumpkin spice – to the GoGo squeeZ portfolio," said GoGo squeeZ® Chief Marketing Officer Mark Anthony Edmonson. "We know how important flavor innovation is to our fans, and love keeping them guessing so pumpkin spice was one we couldn't hold back from delivering this year. We can't wait to bring this flavor to shelves and celebrate autumn and Halloween thanks to our new packaging with fans nationwide."

To satisfy tastebuds and set the mood for a cozy pumpkin spice season, slot the pouches into trick-or-treat bags for Halloween or serve at the seasons' parties (with pouches featuring Halloween-themed designs). Step up your favorite fall treats by incorporating GoGo squeeZ® Apple Pumpkin Spice into the recipe or pair with your favorite fall confections like apple cider, pumpkin pies, and more.

Available September 1, GoGo squeeZ® Apple Pumpkin Spice can be purchased at grocery stores nationwide for an SRP of $14.99 within a Fruit & Veggies on the Go 20-count variety pack (inclusive of GoGo squeeZ® Apple Apple).

*Not a low calorie food. Products contains 11g of sugar and 60 calories per serving.

About GoGo squeeZ®

GoGo squeeZ® is on a mission to provide wholesome food solutions for kids of all ages and being responsible to our planet as they continue their everyday adventures!

Since 2008, the brand has been the leading squeezable pouch made with fruit and other nutritious ingredients. GoGo squeeZ® makes on-the-go snacking nutritious and delicious with more than 30 varieties of squeezable applesauce, Fruit & VeggieZ, YogurtZ, Happy CollectionZ and SmoothieZ. Each pouch is crafted with the highest quality ingredients. For more information visit www.gogosqueez.com.

About MOM Group

MOM Group was founded in 2006 following the merger of Mont Blanc and Materne, two companies with the center of know-how in the French dairy and fruit dessert industries. Today, with its fruit and dairy pouches, Pom Potes® in France and GoGo squeeZ® in the United States, the group is dedicated to offering families convenient and fun snacking solutions made from the best of nature. It draws its success from its industrial know-how and its capacity to innovate and create snacking solutions based on high-quality raw materials. MOM Group has experienced outstanding growth in the last 10 years, consolidating its position as a snacking leader in several strategic geographies. It is comprised of 1,300 employees across five countries and four factories in France and the US. MOM Group's parent company is the Bel Group, a world leader in single-serving portion cheese. For more information visit www.momgroup.com .

