Roborock To Debut Its Expansion Beyond Robotic Floor Cleaners into New Smart Home Category at IFA Berlin Trade Fair 2023

BERLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock , a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify life, today announced its expansion of its product portfolio beyond the robotic floor cleaning category during its attendance at the IFA Berlin Trade Fair from September 1-5, 2023, City Cube Hall A Booth: CCA-203. Attendees of IFA will be among the first to see and experience the latest new launches from the brand including a debut of its entry into the washing machine category.

Roborock - Rocking Life, With You (PRNewswire)

Roborock is dedicated to empowering people to live life to its fullest by introducing intuitive technologies and human-centric innovation through a wide array of product offerings. This has led to the introduction of groundbreaking innovations since its inception, namely its appraised and unique VibraRise® mopping system, Roborock's industry's first sonic mopping and mop-lifting system, and Empty Wash Fill Dock, a robot vacuum dock system that sets a new standard in complete self-maintenance. Roborock also dedicates efforts to enhance commonly industry features, exemplified by the integration of advanced LiDAR mapping technology and customizable app-based cleaning functions. With more than half of the employees in R&D, the brand continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in home cleaning. The introduction of the Zeo One washer/dryer is a testament to the company's innovative spirit and a reflection of the company's mission to deliver a "Rocking Life With You" experience to its consumers. The Zeo One is equipped with the brand's latest and unique Zeo-cycleTM AI-powered low-temperature drying technology, delivering gentle yet powerful post-wash care for fabrics.

"We make products that prioritize our customers' needs and can seamlessly integrate into consumers' smart homes. With the introduction of the Zeo One, we are excited to announce our expansion into the Washer Dryer category." said Richard Chang, Founder and CEO of Roborock. "This is a continuation of our quest to aid our consumers in achieving a clean and comfortable home. As a leader in the smart home cleaning category, this marks a new beginning to bringing more ways for our consumers to rock their life. Up until now, we have been introducing smart vacuums that are more than just cleaning companions, they're created to simplify daily life for users and to solve real-world problems that consumers experience each and every day. The future of our products will continue to be a reflection of this philosophy as we expand into a new category."

At IFA 2023, the brand will introduce four new innovations: the Dyad Pro Combo Wet Dry Vacuum, the Q5 Pro Series, the Q8 Max Series, and the brand's very first Washer Dryer, the Zeo One. Together, they make up a powerful suite of solutions for a comprehensive home cleaning experience that Roborock is known for. Show attendees will experience first-hand the features and benefits of Roborock's latest innovations, what sets the brand apart, and what is to come. Attendees will also see the company's extensive product lineup, including the S8 Pro Ultra and Q Revo, recent winners of the 2023 RedDot Award.

To commemorate this milestone, Roborock will uphold its 9th Anniversary Sale on its United States Webstore between August 29th and September 2nd, where consumers can enjoy our all-time lowest prices for best-selling models such as the S8 Pro Ultra and Q Revo.

Since Roborock's inception in 2014, the brand has established a strong presence as one of the leading robot vacuum brands in Germany, Nordics, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and the US. In 2022, Roborock holds a market value share of over 50% in the robot vacuum category in Sweden, Norway, and Romania, and over 40% in Germany[1]. Roborock's robust portfolio of robotic cleaning devices have won widespread praise from global users, with more than 13 million units sold, covering 140+ countries.

For more information, please visit https://us.roborock.com/ .

About Roborock

Roborock is committed to innovation in researching, developing, and producing home cleaning devices, particularly robotic, cordless, and wet / dry vacuum cleaners. Every Roborock product has been designed with an eye on solving genuine problems, so Roborock customers can live better lives. Currently, Roborock is available in more than 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France, and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. For more information visit https://us.roborock.com/ .

[1] Robot Vacuum Cleaners 2022 Yearly Report by GfK

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Roborock