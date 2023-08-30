White Castle is Dishing Out New Discounts and Special Offers this Fall

All deal coupons will be available through White Castle's website, social media or Craver Nation loyalty app

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, the first fast-food hamburger chain in the U.S., is dropping tasty deals and offers as the summer and fall seasons transition. White Castle emphasizes quality and value this September, October and November, from honoring the cheeseburger to celebrating the waffle to relieving some of the stress of preparing a Thanksgiving meal.

Several offers, including the Cheesy 10 Sack deal, return for a limited time only. (PRNewswire)

All deal coupons will be available through White Castle's website, social media or Craver Nation loyalty app.

"We're all racing into fall and fun with lots of activities, and White Castle is here to help families resume routines that have them on the go," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "From breakfast to Night Castle, Cravers and new customers will find a taste tempting menu featuring a variety of Craveable food at a great price."

Here are the offers and deals scheduled for September, October and November.

Special Offers (no coupons necessary)

Occasion Offer Date Veterans Day Free Castle Combo or Breakfast Combo for all veterans Nov. 11

Special Offers (available with coupons on White Castle's social media and/or website)

International Bacon Day BOGO Single Bacon Cheese Slider (limit one free) Sept. 1 - 3 National Waffle Week BOGO Waffle Breakfast Slider (limit one free) Sept. 3 – 10 National Cheeseburger Day BOGO Single Cheese Slider (limit one free) Sept. 18 – 20 National Coffee Day Free small coffee with any purchase Sept. 29 – Oct. 1 Halloween $2 off a Crave Clutch Oct. 27 – 31 Thanksgiving Turkey Stuffing $2 off a 10 Sack of Original Sliders Nov. 20 – 26 Black Friday Free small coffee with any purchase Nov. 24 – 25

Offers for Craver Nation Members (available through the White Castle app)

Order type Offer Dates Mobile $1 off Cheesy 10 Sack Aug. 28 - Nov. 26 Mobile $5 off Crave Case Sept. 1 - 4 Mobile 20% off all mobile orders Sept. 1 - 30 At Castle $1 off Impossible Slider Sept. 1 - 30 At Castle $3 5-piece Cheddar Cheese Ring Sept. 1 - 30 At Castle BOGO 1921 Slider Sept. 1 - 30 At Castle $2 off any Combo Meal Sept. 5 - 19 At Castle BOGO Breakfast Sliders Sept. 5 - 19

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

White Castle logo. (PRNewsFoto/White Castle) (PRNewsfoto/White Castle) (PRNewswire)

