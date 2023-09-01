Healthy Heads, Happy Kids: Your Guide to a Lice-Free Back-To-School Season!

ALBANY, Ore., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the back-to-school season approaches, families are gearing up for a fresh start and exciting learning experiences. However, amidst all the excitement, there's a concern that often creeps into the minds of parents and caregivers - head lice infestations. September, designated as Head Lice Prevention Month, presents the perfect opportunity to raise awareness about these pesky tiny, wingless insects that live on the human scalp.

A lice infestation can be distressing, but safe and affordable over-the-counter treatments are easy to come by. Recent statistics show a significant shift in the way families approach head lice treatments, with a remarkable 14% increase in the purchase of non-toxic alternatives over the past year.1 According to Stephen Grantham, President for Licefreee!®, "This positive change demonstrates a growing understanding and appreciation for safer solutions." Say goodbye to traditional chemical pesticides and embrace a healthier approach to tackling head lice.

Non-Toxic Solutions for Head Lice Treatment

If you do end up with a lice infestation, don't panic. Although it can feel overwhelming, lice can be eradicated quickly. Using their 20+ years of lice experience, Licefreee! recently released A Parent's Survival Guide to Dealing With Head Lice, which can be downloaded for free on their website www.licefreee.com. It provides step-by-step guidance through the treatment process, along with a handy checklist at the end.

Preventing Head Lice Infestations: Best Steps for Families

To avoid unnecessary anxiety and disruption to the school routine, it's essential to be proactive in preventing head lice infestations. Here are some best steps families can take to protect their loved ones:

Education is Key: Raising awareness and educating children, parents, and educators about head lice prevention is the first line of defense. Regular Head Checks: Conduct regular head checks at home to detect head lice early on and help prevent the spread of lice to others. Avoid Head-to-Head Contact: Encourage children to avoid direct head-to-head contact during playtime, sports, and other activities. Lice typically spread through direct contact with an infested person's hair. Avoid Sharing: Advise children not to share personal items like hats, scarves, hairbrushes, combs, and helmets. While sharing is caring, it's essential to do so responsibly to avoid head lice transmission. Backpack and Coat Safety: Teach kids to hang their coats and backpacks separately to reduce the chances of lice transferring from one item to another. Tie Hair Up: Keeping long hair tied up in braids, buns, or ponytails can minimize the risk of lice finding a comfortable spot to settle. Explore Non-Toxic Alternatives: If you do end up with an infestation, consider non-toxic head lice treatments that are both affordable and equally effective without the use of harsh chemicals.

As September approaches, let's come together as a community and make a positive change in how we tackle head lice infestations. By spreading awareness about head lice prevention and embracing non-toxic solutions, we can ensure a smoother back-to-school season for everyone. Remember, prevention is key, and with the right knowledge and safe treatments, we can protect our loved ones from the discomfort of head lice infestations.

About Licefreee!

Tec Labs launched Licefreee! non-toxic head lice treatment in 1999 to provide an alternative to traditional chemical pesticides. Headquartered in Albany, Oregon, the company focuses on safe, effective OTC solutions cultivating a family-like work environment that has earned it a place in Oregon Business Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work for In Oregon.

