BioMarin to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Citi's 18th Annual BioPharma Conference on September 6 at 3:30pm ET

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 11 at 10:00am ET

Baird's 2023 Global Healthcare Conference on September 12 at 1:25pm ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that company management will present at three upcoming investor conferences in September.

An audio webcast of the presentations will be available live. You can access the webcasts at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

Founded in 1997, BioMarin is a global biotechnology Company dedicated to transforming lives through genetic discovery. The Company develops and commercializes targeted therapies that address the root cause of the genetic conditions. BioMarin's unparalleled research and development capabilities have resulted in eight transformational commercial therapies for patients with rare genetic disorders. The Company's distinctive approach to drug discovery has produced a diverse pipeline of commercial, clinical, and pre-clinical candidates that address a significant unmet medical need, have well-understood biology, and provide an opportunity to be first-to-market or offer a substantial benefit over existing treatment options. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.

