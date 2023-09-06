BioMarin to Present Pipeline at Upcoming R&D Day on Tuesday, September 12th

BioMarin Leadership and External Medical Experts to Discuss 7 Product Candidates in Clinical Development as well as ROCTAVIAN and VOXZOGO New Indication Opportunities

R&D Day to be Webcast Beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time September 12th

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN), a global biotechnology company dedicated to transforming lives through genetic discovery, will host an R&D Day at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. BioMarin management and external experts will provide an update to the investment community on the company's development portfolio.

Key topics to be discussed at BioMarin's R&D Day:

Pipeline Programs:

BMN 255 for hyperoxaluria in nonalcoholic fatty liver disease

BMN 349 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency

BMN 331 for hereditary angioedema

BMN 351 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

BMN 293 for myosin binding protein C3 hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

New Candidate BMN 365 for plakophilin-2 (PKP2) arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy

New Candidate BMN 355 for long-QT syndrome types 2 and 3

ROCTAVIAN panel discussion on severe hemophilia A and new indications:

VOXZOGO panel discussion on achondroplasia and new indications:

Live Audio Webcast

An audio webcast of the presentations will be available live. You can access the webcasts at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the event.

About BioMarin

Founded in 1997, BioMarin is a global biotechnology company dedicated to transforming lives through genetic discovery. The company develops and commercializes targeted therapies that address the root cause of the genetic conditions. BioMarin's unparalleled research and development capabilities have resulted in eight transformational commercial therapies for patients with rare genetic disorders. The company's distinctive approach to drug discovery has produced a diverse pipeline of commercial, clinical, and pre-clinical candidates that address a significant unmet medical need, have well-understood biology, and provide an opportunity to be first-to-market or offer a substantial benefit over existing treatment options. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.

