Instacart Brings Best-In-Class Advertising to Merchants With New Shopify App

New integration builds on Instacart's work to help accelerate growth for emerging brands – unlocking key sales insights and self-serve ad products for Shopify merchants

Instacart for Shopify app is a powerful discovery tool for Shopify merchants looking to understand their impact on Instacart

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, today launched a new Instacart for Shopify app, enabling emerging consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands on Shopify to access Instacart Ads. For the first time, Shopify merchants can easily connect to Instacart Ads products, tools, insights, and automation.

The Instacart for Shopify app allows merchants to track their overall sales on Instacart, easily create an Instacart Ads Manager account, and see high-level ads performance metrics. (PRNewswire)

Instacart partners with more than 1,400 retail banners across North America, which means that without taking any action, many CPG brands on Shopify are likely already driving sales through the Instacart Marketplace. Now, for the first time ever, these Shopify merchants can use the Instacart for Shopify app to advertise their products via Instacart Ads. The new Instacart for Shopify app helps merchants better understand their businesses by providing visibility into their Instacart sales data directly in Shopify, where they're already managing the rest of their business. This visibility enables merchants to take action to grow their reach and results with Instacart consumers.

The Instacart for Shopify app allows merchants to track their overall sales on Instacart, easily create an Instacart Ads Manager account, and see high-level ads performance metrics. This integration underscores Instacart's goal to help give emerging brands the tools and insights they need to grow and connect with consumers at the point of purchase.

"With our extensive catalog across more than 80,000 retail partner stores in North America, we believe Instacart has one of the best platforms to help emerging brands grow," said Ali Miller, Vice President of Product Management at Instacart. "Combining our scale with Shopify's merchant network creates a really powerful discovery tool for brands looking to understand their impact across different channels. With the Instacart for Shopify app, brands can learn about the sales they're already driving on Instacart, and immediately take action by setting up Instacart Ads to supercharge discovery and sales."

"At Shopify, we are committed to forging partnerships that empower our merchants and keep them on the cutting edge. Wherever there is an opportunity to connect merchants and buyers together, Shopify is there first," said Antonio Silva, Director of Partnerships at Shopify. "By offering access to efficient and effective advertising solutions through Instacart's integration with Shopify, our merchants gain valuable insights about sales data, advertising opportunities and performance across Instacart's marketplace directly within their Shopify dashboard."

Once a merchant installs the Instacart app within Shopify, they can set up a free Instacart Ads Manager account, saving time on standard onboarding with capabilities like automatic product identification. Instacart sales data and advertising campaign metrics are then shown directly in the Instacart for Shopify app, so merchants can measure their brand's performance across multiple channels, all in one place. And within Ads Manager, they can leverage best-in-class digital marketing tools to grow their brand, including proven ad formats like Instacart's sponsored product ads, which give CPG brands premium digital shelf space across the Instacart Marketplace.

Today's announcement builds on Instacart's commitment to help emerging brands drive omnichannel growth. Last year, Instacart streamlined Ads Manager's design so that brands can simply choose an objective to get tailored, optimized recommendations for the ad formats, certain targeting, and bidding options to reach their business goals. The company also recently expanded measurement capabilities, including sales lift testing and A/B testing to help brands understand the true impact of their Instacart Ads campaigns. On average, Instacart's brand partners see more than a 15% incremental sales lift – and in some cases twice that.1

To download the Instacart for Shopify app, head to the Shopify App Store .

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com .

1 Based on internal tests run across all brand partners using our Sponsored Product ads offering in the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and individual tests run for select brands or types of brands. There can be no assurance that the outcomes for these tests can be maintained or replicated due to a variety of factors, some of which may not be within Instacart's control or cannot be anticipated.

Instacart Logo (PRNewsfoto/Instacart) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Instacart