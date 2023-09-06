International Monetary Systems Sponsors 29th Annual Ohio Charity Golf Classic

NEW BERLIN, Wis., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Monetary Systems, Ltd. a worldwide leader in corporate and consumer barter services, today announces title sponsorship and organization of the annual "IMS Barter Charity Golf Classic", being held at the Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club in Powell, Ohio.

This 29th edition of this longstanding event, established in 1994, aims to generate funds for a range of charitable causes. The previous 28 events raised over $1,000,000 of IMS Barter trade credit for various charities, including this year's recipients, Easterseals Central and Southeast Ohio and Special Olympics Ohio.

"The support provided to us from the IMS Members is vital to our organization's mission. I extend my deepest gratitude to IMS Members for showing their support through the annual golf classic," stated Easterseals Central and Southeast Ohio CEO Pandora Shaw-Dupras. "Easterseals has always been committed to fostering a society where everyone, regardless of ability, is included and empowered to reach their full potential. The support through the golf classic helps us to reach our live auction fundraising goals. Thank you for your support."

Jessica Stewart, President and CEO of Special Olympics Ohio added, "Special Olympics Ohio is a proud benefactor of this IMS Charity Golf Classic. We couldn't be more grateful for the support of our IMS Barter members. It means so much to our 20,000 athletes statewide. We are looking forward to a wonderful event!"

"It fills our hearts with immense joy and pride to witness the incredible outpouring of support for our charities over the past 29 years," said IMS Regional Manager Mark Lindeman. "We extend our sincerest appreciation to everyone who has contributed in the past and look forward to seeing new faces in the future, as their kindness will undoubtedly create a positive and lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals and families in need."

This charity event has had a revamping from previous IMS charitable golf outings. IMS Barter and its member businesses look forward to new host course Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club of Powell, who has been more than supportive and easy to work with. IMS anticipates a capacity event, which is anticipated to bring in more donations than some events past.

More information about Easterseals Central and Southeast Ohio can be found at www.easterseals.com/centralohio, while details about Special Olympics Ohio is available at sooh.org.

Founded in 1985, International Monetary Systems (IMS) serves 21,000 cardholders in 52 North American markets. Based in New Berlin, Wisconsin, IMS is the largest barter company in the world. The IMS network allows companies to create cost savings and connect to new customers by incorporating barter opportunities in their business models. Further information can be obtained at the company's website at: www.IMSBarter.com.

