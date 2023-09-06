The Original Donut Shop® Treats Fans to New Coffee Partnership with Country Music Star Kelsea Ballerini

Award-Winning, Multi-Platinum Singer, Songwriter, Producer and Author is named the first-ever brand ambassador for the coffee brand in a multi-year partnership

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Donut Shop ® Coffee today announced a new partnership with two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum songwriter and producer, Kelsea Ballerini . As the brand's first-ever celebrity brand ambassador, Kelsea Ballerini will surprise fans with unexpected treat experiences over the course of the multi-year partnership.

"Starting each day with a cup of coffee has always been part of my routine," said the chart-topping artist, Kelsea Ballerini. "Whether I'm on the road touring or unwinding at home, coffee is a must-have wherever I am, so I'm excited to be The Original Donut Shop's® first-ever brand ambassador because we both believe that everyday deserves to be celebrated with a treat."

Ballerini has long been a coffee fan and someone who is known for treating herself and her fans, making this a perfect fit for The Original Donut Shop® brand. As a brand known for bringing unique, flavorful plays on coffee culture with deliciously treat-centric options like Nutty + Caramel, Vanilla One Step Latte and ICED Cookies + Caramel, The Original Donut Shop® plans to tap into Ballerini's passion points to continue reimagining the limits of coffee by bringing unexpected treats to coffee and music lovers alike all year long.

"Kelsea's effervescent spirit matched with her authentic love for coffee perfectly aligns with The Original Donut Shop's® personality," said Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Coffee Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. "As we look to further deliver treaty occasions for our consumers, we're thrilled to be teaming up with a record-breaking musician such as herself."

Ballerini will be kicking off the partnership by surprising fans with experiences and social media giveaways, beginning today. For more information and to get in on the treat-filled action, visit her Instagram and stay tuned into @TheOriginalDonutShop social channels to keep up with the exciting ambassadorship.

About Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini has consistently made history. With the release of her debut album The First Time (Black River), she became the "only female country artist to hit #1 with the first three consecutive singles from a debut album." This history-making feat helped earn the honeyed alto a Best New Artist GRAMMY nomination. She has logged five back-to-back Top 10 entries on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, including the platinum-selling The First Time [2015], gold-selling Unapologetically [2017], gold-selling kelsea [2020], ballerini [2020], and SUBJECT TO CHANGE [2022]. With seven #1 singles and 31 certifications from the RIAA to date, her catalog boasts a string of essential smashes such as the double-platinum "Miss Me More" and "Peter Pan," platinum-selling "half of my hometown" feat. Kenny Chesney and "hole in the bottle" with Shania Twain, and gold-selling "I Quit Drinking" with LANY. Among dozens of accolades thus far, she has garnered three GRAMMY® Award nominations, won two ACM Awards, picked up two CMA Awards, took home the iHeartRadio Music Awards honor for "Best New Artist," and received multiple career nominations from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, CMA Awards, CMT Awards, and People's Choice Awards. Most recently, Kelsea earned a nomination for "Female Artist of the Year" for the 2023 ACM Awards and the video for her hit single "HEARTFIRST" received a nomination for "Visual Media Of The Year." She concluded 2021 as the "#3 most-played female artist on country radio" and CMT "Artist of the Year" in addition to picking up "Musical Event of the Year" and "Video of the Year" at the CMA Awards for "half of my hometown." Kelsea scored a nomination in the category of "Single of the Year" at the 2022 CMA Awards for "half of my hometown," and she notched a People's Choice Awards nomination for "Country Artist of 2022." Kelsea led the field for 2022 CMT Music Awards nominations with three nominations for "Video of The Year," "Collaborative Video of The Year" and "CMT Performance of The Year." Not to mention, she snagged a nomination for "Music Event of the Year" for the 2022 ACM Awards as both artist and producer of "half of my hometown." This marked Kelsea's first ACM nomination as a producer. Expanding her sphere of influence, she authored her first original book of poetry Feel Your Way Through, and Dolly Parton tapped her to star in the audiobook of Run, Rose, Run. In April 2022, Kelsea co-hosted the CMT Awards on CBS nationwide. On top of this, the multi-platinum country superstar was named the newest face of COVERGIRL. She has joined the brand in a multi-year partnership and is set to launch a cosmetic collaboration with the brand in 2023. She was inducted as a member of the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2019. At the time, she notably became the Opry's youngest member in its nearly 100-year history since being founded in 1925. With these accolades, it is no wonder NPR proclaimed, "Kelsea Ballerini is definitely one of the most influential women in country right now… she's defining the sound of the genre." Kelsea's fourth album, SUBJECT TO CHANGE, arrived on September 23, 2022. The first single "HEARTFIRST," quickly took over airwaves as the "most added song at country radio" the week of its release and was recently certified gold by the RIAA. Most recently, Kelsea earned a GRAMMY® nomination for "Best Country Solo Performance" for "HEARTFIRST." Kelsea surprised fans with the release of her intimate six-song Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (Black River) on February 14, 2023. Welcome Mat, along with an accompanying short film written and directed by Ballerini, marks the multi-platinum star's most intimate and honest work to date. The project became an instant hit with fans and debuted to universal acclaim from critics including The New York Times, Variety, Rolling Stone and more. On the heels of Welcome Mat's success, Kelsea made her Saturday Night Live debut on March 4, 2023. She recently wrapped a stint as special guest on Kenny Chesney's I Go Back 2023 Tour as well as the sold-out third leg of her exclusive headlining HEARTFIRST Tour. Kelsea Ballerini is ready to continue making history in 2023 and beyond.

ABOUT KEURIG DR PEPPER, INC.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue of more than $14 billion and approximately 28,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in liquid refreshment beverages, including soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Clamato®, CORE®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Mott's®, Snapple®, and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company's Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform is focused on the greatest opportunities for impact in the environment, its supply chain, the health and well-being of consumers and with its people and communities. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

