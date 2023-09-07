CareerArc Selects Brian Forrester as New Chief Executive Officer

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerArc recently appointed Brian Forrester as its new Chief Executive Officer. He began his tenure with the company in July 2023, replacing former CEO Jim Bramante, who announced his retirement.

Forrester is a business and philanthropic leader with 20 years of experience scaling bootstrapped and venture-backed startups. He's well-versed in leading multidisciplinary teams, developing GTM strategies, and successfully achieving both product-market fit and profitability.

As Founder and CEO of Lumina , the #1 SaaS platform for creating and sharing Visual Job Postings, Forrester generated 5X YoY growth and scaled to over 1,000 employer brands, including Amazon, FedEx, and AMN Healthcare. Forrester's experience with Lumina gives him invaluable expertise in the talent acquisition software space, where CareerArc resides. Forrester continues to serve as the CEO for Lumina, with CareerArc Group LLC now a minority shareholder in the venture.

Prior to starting Lumina, Forrester led Business Development for NurseGrid, where he drove strategic partnerships and enterprise sales. As an eventual result of Brian's leadership, NurseGrid was acquired by Healthstream (HSTM) in 2020 for $25M.

While in college, Forrester launched BuddyUp Inc., an academic social network adopted by hundreds of universities throughout the United States and Australia.

Forrester looks forward to continuing to champion the value of social recruiting. "In order to attract candidates at scale, talent acquisition, recruitment and employment marketing professionals across North America leverage CareerArc to automate content creation, optimization, and delivery. The technology itself is extraordinary," he said.

Looking ahead, Forrester shared: "Over the next few quarters, I plan to make our technology more streamlined and accessible to a larger audience of talent acquisition professionals, while also deepening the value we bring to the table. I'm not afraid to move swiftly or take big leaps, particularly when I'm supporting a team that is just as fiercely motivated as I am."

About CareerArc

Founded in 2009, CareerArc has over a decade of experience helping the world's largest, most exciting brands transform their social media presence into a strategic source of hire. CareerArc's social recruiting software and services give talent acquisition teams the power to communicate their employer brand at scale and drive meaningful brand awareness, affinity, and engagement to achieve their critical hiring demands and recruiting goals.

