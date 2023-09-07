CURAPROX Launches Samba, The World's First Robotic Toothbrush Created Explicitly for the Disabled Community

Leading Swiss oral health brand introduces innovative solution to empower individuals with disabilities to achieve independent oral care

MESA, Ariz., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Swiss oral health brand CURAPROX, announced today the launch of Samba, the world's first robotic toothbrush created to allow people with disabilities to brush their teeth effectively and independently.

People with physical and mental disabilities currently only have two options for brushing their teeth - rely on a family member or a caregiver, or brush on their own and compromise their health with subpar cleaning. Studies have shown that a staggering 88% of individuals with disabilities suffer from dental problems, highlighting the urgent need for a tailored solution.

Developed for over eight years, Samba utilizes a pioneering combination of low and high-frequency oscillations, propelling 12,900 soft bristles along the teeth with a dynamic brushing motion that helps remove plaque and debris thoroughly from the teeth and gums. This technology eliminates the need for manual hand movements, granting individuals newfound independence in their oral care routine.

"Samba was developed with the belief that everyone, regardless of their abilities, deserves a healthy mouth; having a disability should not stand in the way of good oral hygiene," said Eran Eyal, one of the Inventors of Samba.

"Samba is a pioneering innovation at the intersection of technology and oral health, exemplifying our commitment to inclusivity and the well-being of all individuals, regardless of their physical or mental abilities," said Steffen Mueller, Managing Director, Curaden USA. "By eliminating barriers and empowering people with disabilities to brush their teeth effectively and independently, Samba opens the door to a healthier future for millions of individuals worldwide. We are proud to introduce this much-needed solution, which embodies our dedication to premium oral care and signifies our unwavering belief in promoting inclusivity and improving lives."

Samba is officially available only in the U.S. starting today at www.samba.us for $299.

About CURAPROX

CURAPROX - the product brand of Curaden - has been the go-to provider for premium Swiss oral care products since 1972. Founded on the principle that oral health is much more than white teeth and fresh breath, Curaden supports its Curaden Academy and global prevention education. Curaden works closely with dental professionals to develop exceptional CURAPROX products. The advanced line of Manual Toothbrushes, Power Toothbrushes, Toothpaste, and Interdental tools are designed ergonomically to keep your mouth, teeth, and gums in perfect condition – regardless of braces, brackets, or sensitivities. CURAPROX's range of products is noticeably attractive, highly effective, and a pleasure to use. Brushing your teeth is fun with CURAPROX – delivering tangible results and products that keep you motivated to clean thoroughly. CURAPROX's full range of premium Swiss oral care is available at CURAPROX-Shop USA and Amazon.com/Curaprox.

