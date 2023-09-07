Iona University Ranked 66th Best College in America by The Wall Street Journal

New ranking emphasizes student outcomes and how much a college boosts salaries after graduation

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. and BRONXVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new ranking of the 2024 Best Colleges in America highlights Iona University at #66 nationwide based on student outcomes and graduate salaries as well as #1 in New York for student experience.

The Wall Street Journal/College Pulse ranking placed special emphasis on how much a college improves a student's chances of graduating on time and how much it boosts the salaries they earn after graduation.

Iona also came in at #6 in New York for salary impact – a ranking of schools in order of their impact on graduates' salaries and how this relates to the cost of attending the college – and in the top 100 nationwide for social mobility.

All of this continues to reinforce the transformative power of an Iona education and the value it provides for its graduates.

"The value of an Iona education continues to attract highly motivated and talented students who are eager to go out and make a difference in the world," said Iona University President Seamus Carey, Ph.D. "Thank you to The Wall Street Journal for this recognition and my gratitude to all of Iona's faculty, staff and alumni who are so dedicated to our students' success both inside and outside of the classroom."

A SCHOOL ON THE RISE

The news comes as Iona continues to grow new student enrollment and expand opportunities both inside and outside the classroom. Since 2019, new student enrollment is up nearly 30 percent.

In addition to a rigorous academic focus, Iona students enjoy choosing from over 80 clubs and leadership organizations as well as a wide range of performing arts opportunities, 13 club sports and 23 NCAA Division I Athletics programs.

Iona also recently expanded to a new 28-acre campus in Bronxville, located just three miles from its 45-acre campus in New Rochelle.

In addition to adding new athletic facilities and performing arts spaces, the Bronxville campus is now primarily home to the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences and the Kelly Center for Health Sciences. This premier new school offers a variety of undergraduate and advanced degrees in collaboration with one of the nation's top hospitals, including top clinical placements and full-time employment opportunities.

All of this builds upon the reputation of Iona's School of Arts & Science and the LaPenta School of Business, in addition to the Hynes Institute for Entrepreneurship & Innovation.

ABOUT IONA

Founded in 1940, Iona University is a master's-granting private, Catholic, coeducational institution of learning in the tradition of the Edmund Rice Christian Brothers. Iona's 45-acre New Rochelle campus and 28-acre Bronxville campus are just 20 miles north of Midtown Manhattan. With a total enrollment of nearly 4,000 students and an alumni base of over 50,000 around the world, Iona is a diverse community of learners and scholars dedicated to academic excellence and the values of justice, peace and service. Iona is highly accredited, offering undergraduate degrees in liberal arts, science, and business administration, as well as Master of Arts, Master of Science and Master of Business Administration degrees and numerous advanced certificate programs. Iona's LaPenta School of Business is accredited by AACSB International, a prestigious recognition awarded to just five percent of business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review recognized Iona's on-campus MBA program as a "Best Business School for 2023." Iona University also recently launched a new, fully online MBA program for even greater flexibility. In July 2021, Iona University and NewYork-Presbyterian announced the establishment of the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences, to be principally located on the University's new campus in Bronxville, N.Y. Supported by a $20 million gift from NewYork-Presbyterian, the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences offers a new vision for collaborative health care education, modern workforce development, and community care. On July 1, 2022, Iona changed its status from College to University, reflecting the growth of its academic programs and the prestige of an Iona education.

