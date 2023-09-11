BILTWISE STRUCTURES POISED FOR INCREASED PRODUCTION

Home Production Using Off-site Construction is Ready for Delivery to Builders and Developers in 8 States

GREENWOOD, S.C., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BiltWise Structures, LLC announced today that it is ready to accommodate new home orders for builders and developers in eight surrounding states reflecting a focus on high quality, systems-built off-site production. BiltWise strives to change the state of housing by opening the door to attainable homes of the highest quality for more and more families.

BiltWise Structures (formerly Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood SC, LLC) officially launched its redirected business focus today under recast ownership, new available buildable territory, and new branding. BiltWise is a leading off-site home production facility based in Greenwood, SC and can now build for eight states including SC, VA, NC, GA, TN, AL, FL and TX. BiltWise uses an alternative construction method for regional builders and developers where their designed product is constructed off-site in "modules", and delivered to the project nearly complete. Components built offsite in a systematic quality and climate controlled indoor facility improves quality and shortens the construction cycle from site preparation to final certificate of occupancy.

"Our core focus is serving builders and developers as their source for off-site systems-built construction of their projects. At full capacity the Greenwood facility will produce over 1000 modules, or roughly 400 – 600 homes per year. Our high-quality production and outstanding service to our customers is the core of our business model." - Dan Hobbs, President

BiltWise also expects to expand production facilities in other regions throughout the nation in the near future.

BiltWise Structures, LLC

Darin Zaruba - Director, Marketing 719.331.3630

Darin.Z@BiltWiseStructures.com or visit www.BiltWiseStructures.com

