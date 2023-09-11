Burger King, Popeyes, Firehouse Subs and Tim Hortons Renew Long-Standing U.S. Relationship with The Coca-Cola Company

New 10-Year Agreements Designed to Increase Franchisee Profitability, Marketing Firepower and Growing Beverage Volumes

MIAMI, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International (RBI) today announced that its four iconic restaurant brands in the U.S. – Burger King, Popeyes, Firehouse Subs and Tim Hortons - have renewed their valued relationship with Coca-Cola until 2033. Under the new agreements, Coca-Cola will invest in and support marketing priorities with all four restaurant brands to drive additional traffic and contribute to growing franchisee profitability.

Restaurant Brands International Logo (CNW Group/Restaurant Brands International Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Coca-Cola has proven to be an exceptional partner, and we know our guests in the U.S. love to pair our iconic food offerings with Coca-Cola beverages. We are proud to renew our long-standing relationship and work together to grow our market share in the U.S.," said Josh Kobza, Chief Executive Officer of RBI.

"The Coca-Cola Company has had a strong partnership with Burger King, Popeyes, Firehouse Subs and Tim Hortons for many years, and we are thrilled to renew this strategic partnership in the U.S. for the next 10 years," said Amr Kora, President, RBI Global Customer Team, Coca-Cola North America. "We take great pride in providing their guests with refreshing beverage options that we know they love and will be a perfect complement to their food."

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $40 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our water, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

