HONEYWELL, HEART AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE ON FLIGHT CONTROLS FOR ES-30 ELECTRIC AIRPLANE

New collaboration will help usher in a more sustainable future of aviation

PHOENIX, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish electric airplane maker Heart Aerospace and Honeywell, a leader in aerospace technology, have announced a collaboration to integrate Honeywell's next-generation flight control system into the new ES-30 regional electric airplane.

Heart Aerospace X Honeywell Aerospace (PRNewswire)

Honeywell was selected by Heart Aerospace for the Joint Definition Phase of Heart's ES-30 airplane, and the goal, once the phase has been completed successfully, is to fully integrate Honeywell's compact Fly-by-Wire system into development for production.

"We are thrilled to welcome Honeywell to the ES-30 program. With its long track record in flight controls, they are an ideal collaboration partner for Heart Aerospace as we strive to decarbonize air travel before the end of this decade," said Anders Forslund, co-founder and CEO of Heart Aerospace.

Honeywell's next-generation compact Fly-by-Wire system is in an advanced stage of development on multiple aircraft, and its functions are adaptable to the ES-30, allowing Heart to bring its airplane to market quickly and cost-effectively.

"Honeywell's flight controls provide the ideal solution for Heart's mission to revitalize and electrify the regional transport market," said Vipul Gupta, President, Electronic Solutions, Honeywell Aerospace. "Honeywell's all-electric compact Fly-by-Wire is a ready-now solution based on decades of flight control experience in all aircraft types, and that reduces development time and risk for Heart."

The ES-30 is a regional electric airplane with a 30-passenger standard seating capacity and is driven by electric motors powered by batteries. It will have a fully electric zero-emissions range of 200 kilometers, an extended hybrid range of 400 kilometers with 30 passengers, and flexibility to fly up to 800 kilometers with 25 passengers, all with typical airline reserves.

Heart Aerospace has 250 firm orders for the ES-30, with options and purchase rights for an additional 120 planes.

About Heart Aerospace

At Heart Aerospace we work at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. Heart's mission is to create the world's greenest, most affordable, and most accessible form of transport. This mission is grounded in the outlook that electric air travel will become the new normal for regional flights and can be transformational in addressing the industry's key sustainability challenges. www.heartaerospace.com

About Honeywell

Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights, and safer skies and airports. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:

Media Heart Aerospace

Christina Zander

+46 728 889 610

christina.zander@heartaerospace.com

Media Honeywell

Adam Kress

602-760-6252

Adam.Kress@honeywell.com

Honeywell Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Honeywell) (PRNewsfoto/Honeywell) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Honeywell