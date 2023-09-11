Mohegan INSPIRE Appoints Chen Si as the New President and Wade Howk as COO

Combining Global Expertise, Chen's Strategic Mastery and Howk's Operational Excellence Will Forge a New Era for the Brand's Vision

INCHEON, South Korea, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan INSPIRE is proud to announce the promotion of Chen Si to the role of President of Mohegan INSPIRE and the recent appointment of Wade Howk as its Chief Operating Officer (COO), signifying Mohegan INSPIRE's commitment to innovating its operations and enhancing its global reputation as a leading integrated resort.

Chen Si, President, Mohegan INSPIRE (PRNewswire)

"With Mohegan INSPIRE, we are expanding our horizons beyond what we once thought possible," said Ray Pineault, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mohegan. "Mohegan's move into the global market is not just about growth, but also about sharing our legacy and spirit with the world. Our future is bright, and I look forward to embracing this next chapter alongside Chen Si and Wade Howk."

As President, Chen Si will guide strategic planning and operational results at Mohegan INSPIRE. His duties will involve overseeing budget and business plans to ensure the company's vision is implemented at all levels and leading performance measurement and improvement efforts. He will also lead the company's external relationships with government agencies and business partners and serve as the company's Representative Director.

Chen's extensive career has taken him across the globe, working for well-known organizations like McKinsey and Las Vegas Sands. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new position at Mohegan INSPIRE. With a strong background in strategic development and international marketing, as well as a dedication to fostering teamwork and utilizing data-driven decision-making, he is the ideal candidate to lead Mohegan INSPIRE's future growth.

"I am honored to be stepping into this role as President of Mohegan INSPIRE," said Si. "As we begin this next venture for the Mohegan brand in South Korea, I am motivated by the promise of innovation, rich cultural exchange and strengthened partnerships. This is an exhilarating new chapter for the brand, and I'm committed to steering Mohegan toward a future filled with inspiration and growth."

As COO, Wade Howk will serve as the second in command at the property and assist the President, Chen Si, in carrying out his duties. Howk's primary responsibilities will include leading, engaging, and developing direct reports to ensure smooth operations, creating an exceptional guest experience, maintaining a positive organizational culture based on Mohegan INSPIRE's principles and values and establishing relationships with vital stakeholders. He will also work closely with governmental and business partners to coordinate efforts.

Howk steps into his role as COO with extensive executive experience in the gaming, hospitality and entertainment industries. Before coming to Mohegan INSPIRE, Howk served as Chief Financial Officer and interim President for Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati and Corporate Vice President of Strategy for SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. Howk's background in operational and change management, strategic business planning, employee engagement and relationship management will help build critical partnerships for Mohegan INSPIRE and establish consensus across the levels of organization at the property.

"Mohegan INSPIRE has always stood for innovation, passion and resilience," says Howk. "I am excited to bring these values to new heights in my new role, ensuring that the brand remains synonymous with the excellence and visionary leadership that our guests have come to know and expect at our properties across the globe."

Together, Chen Si and Wade Howk will drive Mohegan INSPIRE to unprecedented heights, leveraging their combined expertise to ensure an exceptional guest experience while driving organizational growth.

ABOUT MOHEGAN:

Mohegan is the owner, developer and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit www.mohegangaming.com.

Mohegan INSPIRE (PRNewswire)

