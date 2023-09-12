CURE® OPENS APPLICATIONS TO CURE XCHANGE CHALLENGE FOCUSED ON "HEALTH AI FOR GOOD"

Cure Xchange to Offer up to $1 Million in Seed Money, Space, Mentorship and Access to Drive

Interdisciplinary AI-Powered Innovations that Solve the Most Pressing Health Needs

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure, a healthcare innovation campus in New York City, has opened applications for its Cure Xchange Challenge, a bold initiative to incubate innovations by healthcare start-ups and entrepreneurs across disciplines and sectors to responsibly and equitably use artificial intelligence (AI) in health. Applicants may submit projects designed to accelerate basic research, diagnose conditions, develop novel treatments, predict and prevent disease, or lead to better health outcomes and cures.

Cure Xchange (PRNewswire)

The Cure Xchange Challenge will award up to five winning teams one-year residencies at Cure in the heart of New York City and seed money, from a shared prize pool of up to $1 million, which includes unrestricted funding and in-kind resources, including space, advising and support programming. Winners will have mentors from among Cure's executive advisory board and connections with world leaders, renowned entrepreneurs, public health experts and executives. Cure is collaborating with MIT Solve to operationalize the competition.

"We are excited to be launching this challenge and looking forward to welcoming the winning teams to Cure. As part Cure's ecosystem, they will have the resources, experts, and network to support them as they develop AI-driven concepts, prototypes, or initial solutions through the exchange of ideas and collaboration of talents," said Seema Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Cure.

An advisory board of experts, selected in collaboration with MIT Solve, will choose finalists in November 2023 from among the applicants for a pitch competition in December 2023. These finalists will be judged by advisors with world renowned expertise, such as Richard Bright, Ph.D., Former Director of BARDA, Strategic Advisor to Cure and Board Member of FIND; Mary Woolley, President and CEO of Research!America; and John Mattison, former Chief Medical Information Officer of Kaiser Permanente and now CMIO at Arsenal Capital Partners, among many more. Cure will announce the winning teams in January 2024.

The Cure Xchange Challenge: Health AI for Good is the inaugural challenge in a series that Cure is developing to foster and improve cross-disciplinary health innovation to address urgent health concerns without actionable curative solutions, such as Alzheimer's and neurological disease, rare illnesses, pandemic preparedness and public trust in science.

Applications for the Cure Xchange Challenge: Health AI for Good are open to U.S.-based applicants who are able to participate in a one-year New York City residency starting in February 2023. Applications may be submitted as of September 12, 2023 via Cure or MIT Solve, which also offer the selection criteria, timeline, FAQ, and eligibility requirements. Applications are open to early-stage individuals or teams working at the concept, prototype or pilot stage of their AI solutions. Winners will retain intellectual property rights to their solutions. All applications must be received by noon (12 p.m. EST) on October 30, 2023.

Stay connected with Cure on LinkedIn for additional information.

ABOUT CURE:

Cure is a 12-story innovation campus in the heart of New York City that features cutting-edge wet labs, premium event venues, and office space—plus tools, mentoring, and other assistance to physician-scientists, entrepreneurs, academics, and nonprofits working across the spectrum of healthcare and biomedicine. Cure's mission is to foster and accelerate the development of therapies and cures and to facilitate critical conversations about the future of healthcare and medicine. For more information, please visit http://WeWillCure.com.

Media Contacts:

Cure

Caroline Drucker

cdrucker@cureexperience.com

(917) 588-3016

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cure