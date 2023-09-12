Territorium and TalentNeuron Partnership Adds Global Labor Market Data to LifeJourney

Leveraging AI, Machine Learning, and big data insights from TalentNeuron, the leading labor market analytics company, Territorium's LifeJourney toolkit brings global job data and expanded opportunities to students

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Territorium , a global education technology leader with over 12 million users worldwide, and TalentNeuron , the leader in global labor market intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership that will enhance Territorium's AI-powered toolkit, LifeJourney, by providing students with access to TalentNeuron's incomparable global labor market intelligence, encompassing data that represents 90% of the world's GDP across 45 countries.

https://www.territorium.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Territorium) (PRNewswire)

LifeJourney, Territorium's secure and interoperable toolkit, enables learners to take control of their digital credentials and improve their lifetime earning power through personalized learning, badging, and best-fit career opportunities with a skills-based comprehensive learner record (CLR) that includes a digital wallet. LifeJourney facilitates the intersections and transitions between K-12, higher education, and workforce readiness.

TalentNeuron's labor market data helps subscribers source critical talent around the globe. By incorporating its data into Territorium's LifeJourney, learners can expand or refine their job search, identify the skills they need to land their dream job, and discover new opportunities both inside the U.S. and beyond. The result is a data-driven life/education/career pathway.

"Today's modern workforce does not allow geographic regions or borders to limit their reach or job search," said Guillermo Elizondo, CEO and Co-Founder of Territorium. "With this partnership, learners will better understand the global labor market and what benchmarks and skills they need to achieve to gain employment in their desired field, role, and location."

About 9 million U.S. citizens are living abroad, the U.S. Department of State estimates. According to a new survey released by PwC, 26% of the global workforce is looking to change jobs in the next year, up from 19% in 2022, based on a snapshot of nearly 54,000 workers in 46 countries and territories.

"We're thrilled to partner with Territorium to help learners directly match their education, credentials, knowledge, experience, and skills to real-time opportunities for career advancement on a global scale," said Julie Peck, CEO of TalentNeuron. "Making seamless connections between course and degree progress, work experience, the universe of opportunities, job openings, employers, and career paths is transforming the way employers and talent find each other – especially in a world where remote work literally opens up the world of possibilities."

LifeJourney is fully integrated with leading learning management, student, and human resource information systems. To learn more about LifeJourney, visit Territorium's website to read the latest blog posts, product updates, and more.

About Territorium

Territorium is a global education technology company that makes learning and skills acquisition more accessible and measurable. Territorium's solutions enable educators and companies to deliver, test, measure, and record learning and skills acquisition wherever it happens. Territorium is certified by 1EdTech and has supported over 12 million users worldwide. Territorium serves Fortune 100 companies, education service providers, technology organizations, education ministries and systems, K12, post-secondary institutions, and workforce providers. For more information, visit https://territorium.com/

About TalentNeuron:

TalentNeuron is a subscription-based provider of global talent intelligence data, software, analytics, research, and advisory services for organizations of all types across the globe. Through its proprietary data normalization and enrichment process, TalentNeuron creates actionable labor market intelligence out of disparate, unstructured data, enabling talent leaders to make critical human capital decisions, deliver more efficient workforce access, and advance corporate DEI initiatives. For additional information on TalentNeuron, see https://www.talentneuron.com .

Media Contact

Colleen Martin

Zer0 to 5ive for Territorium

colleen@0to5.com

570-259-0915

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Territorium