UnisLink Appoints Bryan Koch as Chief Operating Officer

PHOENIX, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UnisLink, a national leader in revenue cycle and population health management services for independent physician practices, has appointed seasoned revenue cycle executive, Bryan Koch, as COO. This appointment reflects UnisLink's commitment to assembling a world-class leadership team focused on exceptional quality and aggressive growth both organically and through acquisitions.

UnisLink (PRNewswire)

Mr. Koch, an industry veteran, brings vast revenue cycle experience to help UnisLink's independent practice customers maximize their rightful revenue. Prior to UnisLink, Mr. Koch spent several years at Medtronic, where he led revenue cycle operations for the diabetes division. In addition to his experience at Medtronic, Mr. Koch led revenue cycle operations for multiple leading revenue cycle and software businesses, including Kareo, DocuTAP, Greenway, and Medac.

"We are thrilled to add Bryan to our leadership team," commented David Strand, UnisLink CEO. "UnisLink is focused on continuously improving its already differentiated technology and service for independent physician groups while we scale to reach more providers. Bryan's experience and leadership fit perfectly with our strategy and aggressive growth plans."

"We are confident that Bryan's extensive experience successfully leading revenue cycle operations for other great companies will significantly benefit our customers," added UnisLink's Co-Founders, Amit Lal and Kannan Ramachandran.

Mr. Koch remarked, "I am very excited to join an impressive team at UnisLink and build upon its differentiated technology and service. Physicians are facing increasingly complex revenue cycle and population health management challenges and would greatly benefit from UnisLink's offering. UnisLink is also ahead of the curve in helping practices navigate the continued evolution to value-based care, which is an exciting opportunity."

Max Osofsky, a General Partner at Riverside Partners, which invested in UnisLink in 2022, remarked, "The addition of Bryan is another key step in assembling a world class leadership team to scale and bring UnisLink's solutions to more physician practices across the country."

ABOUT UNISLINK

UnisLink leverages its proprietary software solutions to provide end-to-end revenue cycle management and population health management services to independent physician groups, ACOs, and value-based care groups across the United States. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, with additional offices in IL, IN, MT, ND, NY, OH, OK, PA, SD and India, the Company deploys unique technology, analytics, and skilled teams to enhance clinical outcomes while improving the financial performance of its customers. For more information, visit www.unislink.com.

