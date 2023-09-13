Insomnia Cookies Invites College Students to Its First Ever Global PJ Party

Insomniacs rockin' their favorite PJs have the chance to win free cookies for a year

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insomnia Cookies, the beloved cult brand known for serving warm, delicious cookies all day and late into the night, is welcoming students back to college by throwing its first-ever global PJ Party. On Tuesday, September 19, Insomniacs living near each of Insomina's 245+ bakeries globally, including the brand's newest locations in Canada and the UK, are invited to head over to their local store dressed in their favorite PJs for the annual party.

CAP'N CRUNCH BERRIES®'N Milk Filled Deluxe cookie (PRNewswire)

Insomniacs who show up to the late-night cookie celebration at 9 p.m. local time wearing their PJs will receive 1 FREE classic cookie, no purchase necessary. If one cookie isn't enough or students are looking for sweet treats to complement their late-night study sesh, cookie lovers can also purchase $15 12-Packs in-store and online all day and late into the night. The epic event will be baked full of Insomnia's most delicious deals of the year, with each store offering giveaways, exclusive swag, and other sweet surprises.

To make the night even sweeter, Insomnia will be unveiling a new CAP'N CRUNCH BERRIES®'N Milk Filled Deluxe cookie the night of the party, which will be available for a very limited time only. The exclusive cookie is a brown sugar dough mixed with CAP'N CRUNCH'S CRUNCH BERRIES® cereal, strawberry bits, and filled with a cereal milk buttercream.

While partying late into the night, loyal Insomniacs rockin' their favorite PJs can tag @insomniacookies on social with #PJP23 for a chance to win FREE cookies for a year. Visit Insomnia's Instagram page or TikTok on 9/19 for more details and how to enter.

Founded on a university campus, Insomnia is known for serving its signature treats late into the night—with most stores open for pick-up and delivery until 1 a.m. or later—making it the ultimate college hot spot. Whether students are studying late, retiring from a night out, or simply craving something sweet, Insomnia is always there for them with a warm, delicious cookie waiting. Find your closest Insomnia Cookies location here, and check out Insomnia's global social channels in Canada and the UK to find the latest deal information.

Download Insomnia Cookies images here.

About Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Founded at the University of Pennsylvania by then-student Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal Insomniacs since 2003. Today, with more than 240 locations nationwide, Insomnia Cookies offers a wide variety of delicious cookies, ice cream, and other sweet treats in-store, for local delivery, and nationwide shipping. Details about Insomnia's menu, delivery, and nationwide shipping options can be found here (late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later). To place an order or learn more about Insomnia Cookies, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com. Keep up-to-date on the latest cookie news and grand opening deals by following Insomnia Cookies on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Lisa Policare

215-790-4312

lisa.policare@tierneyagency.com

Insomnia Cookies (PRNewsfoto/Insomnia Cookies) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Insomnia Cookies