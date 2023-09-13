NORDSTROM ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

Jamie Nordstrom appointed Chief Merchandising Officer

Fanya Chandler appointed President, Nordstrom Stores

Gemma Lionello appointed President, Nordstrom Rack

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced executive leadership appointments in the company's merchandising and store organizations, effective immediately.

Jamie Nordstrom was appointed chief merchandising officer. Nordstrom previously served as the company's chief stores officer and brings more than 28 years of experience to the position. Throughout his tenure, Nordstrom has held leadership positions across several areas of the business, including merchandising, store operations, Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com. He will continue to serve as a member of the company's executive team and will report to Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer. Jamie Nordstrom replaces Teri Bariquit who retired earlier this year.

"Our merchandising organization is the backbone of Nordstrom, and our teams are exceptional at providing best-in-class service and a relevant, inspiring product offering for our customers," said Pete Nordstrom. "Jamie has experience working across nearly every aspect of our business and has held broad-based leadership roles in merchandising, stores and digital over the span of his twenty-eight-year career with the company. We're confident Jamie's proven track record and experience will bring us even closer to our customers as he leads our merchandising organization into the future."

Fanya Chandler was appointed president, Nordstrom stores, a role in which she will oversee the strategy and execution of the company's Nordstrom stores. Chandler has held several leadership positions across the organization during her nearly 32 years with Nordstrom, and most recently served as senior vice president and regional manager of the company's Southwest region. She will join the company's executive team and will report to Pete Nordstrom.

Gemma Lionello was appointed to the newly created role of president, Nordstrom Rack, a role in which she will oversee the strategy and execution of the company's Nordstrom Rack stores. In this role, she will advance the company's efforts to provide customers with great brands at great prices and expand the Rack's reach and convenience with new stores in key markets. Throughout her 35-year tenure with the company, Lionello has served in numerous executive positions, including general merchandise manager, and spent 11 years working within the retailer's Nordstrom Rack business. She most recently worked as senior vice president and regional manager of the company's Northeast region. She will join the company's executive team and will report to Pete Nordstrom.

"We're fortunate to have such exceptional leaders in Fanya and Gemma to help us continue to drive our Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack businesses forward, and these changes leverage their tremendous talent," said Pete Nordstrom. "Fanya is a proven leader who has taken on numerous complex assignments throughout her Nordstrom career, including growing our digital selling and styling programs and overseeing Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores in the Southwest region. She has an extensive track record of driving value to our business and putting our customer at the center of everything we do."

Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom, Inc., said, "Gemma understands the core of our Rack offering: how we deliver exceptional customer service while offering customers the very best products at a terrific price. Her depth of experience leading teams within our stores and merchandising organizations will be critical as we build on the positive momentum we've seen in our Rack business and continue to execute on our strategy."

