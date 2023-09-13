Wyndham Elevates the Hotel Ownership Experience, Launches New Owner and Guest Engagement Platforms

Building on the Company's world-class technology and marketing stacks, innovative offerings

help owners streamline operations, enhance the guest experience and increase profitability

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels across more than 95 countries, today announced new efforts to further elevate the hotel ownership experience for its franchisees around the globe—debuting new, state-of-the-art, owner and guest engagement platforms. Unveiled today during the Company's 2023 Global Conference in Anaheim, Calif., the tools come at no additional cost to Wyndham franchisees.

"Every day we're helping our owners open doors to best-in-class technology, more efficient operations, better guest experiences and more profitable hotels," said Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "With award-winning brands, the number one hotel rewards program, a record development pipeline and historic levels of franchisee engagement and retention—there's never been a better time to be a part of the world's largest, and fastest growing, pure-play hotel franchising company."

Driving Performance Through Community

Developed with help and insight from Wyndham's franchise advisory and brand councils, Wyndham Community—the Company's new owner engagement platform—marks a significant advancement for hotel owners looking to streamline and simplify management of their hotel operations, regardless of whether they own a single hotel or a portfolio spanning multiple brands and segments.

Offering actionable insights to help maximize hotel profitability, Wyndham Community seamlessly connects hotel owners to the day-to-day performance of their business while delivering a constant connection to the scale and resources of the world's largest hotel franchisor. Through the tool, owners can access real-time insights on key business metrics across their portfolio, from anywhere and any device, while also keeping tabs on high-priority tasks and other key action items. Wyndham Community also provides a direct connection to operational support while serving as owners' primary destination for vital news and updates.

Enhancing the Guest Experience

Wyndham's new guest engagement platform, powered by Canary Technologies, further enhances the guest experience by providing hotel owners with a series of best-in-class, mobile-centric tools, helping them better cater to today's travelers and their evolving needs. Slated to start rolling out in the coming weeks, it's built around four key areas:

AI-Driven Property Messaging

Integrating directly with Wyndham's next-gen property management systems (SynXis Property Hub and Opera Cloud), guests can text hotels directly for any needs throughout their stay. Frequently asked questions are answered by Wyndham Hospitality AI, freeing hotel staff to focus on other guest needs.





Smart Mobile Check-In

Building on Wyndham's first-mover status to bring mobile check-in and checkout to the economy segment, this newest offering helps protect hotels against unwarranted chargebacks and fraud by incorporating credit card and ID verification prior to guests' arrival, significantly speeding up the check-in process.





Dynamic Upsell

Hotels can engage guests in advance of their stay, offering enhancements like early check-in, late checkout and room upgrades. In doing so, hotel owners can now easily unlock new opportunities to boost revenue and their bottom line.





Smart Mobile Checkout

Upon checkout, housekeeping is automatically notified a new room is ready for cleaning while the checkout screen on the guest's device asks for a review of the stay. On average, pilot properties are seeing a 25% increase in positive reviews.

Unlocking the Wyndham Advantage

Wyndham's new owner and guest engagement platforms join a growing list of additional tools and resources, which collectively offer franchisees The Wyndham Advantage. From next-gen property and revenue management systems to opt-in, revenue-boosting, ancillary services like its Signature Reservation Services to loyalty-building incentives like The Rewards Circle; Wyndham continues to dedicate the full scope and scale of its resources to the long-term success of its franchisees. Over the last five years, the Company has invested more than $275 million in technology—delivering industry-first sales, marketing and digital innovations—all while expanding its on-the-ground operational support of hotels.

Adding to that growing list of firsts is Wyndham's new OTA reconciliation tool. Aimed at correcting the OTA overbilling that can occur when a guest no-shows, cancels or shortens their reservation, the tool automatically reconciles each hotel's stay data with the commissions previously charged at the time of booking. In instances of misalignment, the tool reconciles those stays so the appropriate commission is charged. Historically a manual process, or one which hotels needed to outsource to a third-party for a fee, the Wyndham-provided service is available today at no additional cost to franchisees and currently covers all bookings made through Expedia and its affiliated brands.

Wyndham's 2023 Global Conference runs through Thursday, September 14. Built around the theme of "Opening Doors," the 3-day, in-person event is known for being one of the largest gatherings of hoteliers and hotel suppliers in the world. For more information about Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, including franchising opportunities, visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 852,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Extended Stay®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 103 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

