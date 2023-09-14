ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND ANNOUNCES 2024 NASSAU PARADISE ISLAND WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL

The second annual festival debuts all-star culinary talent Robert Irvine, Nobu Matsuhisa, and Martha Stewart, plus the return of acclaimed chefs and personalities Tony Abou-Ganim, Duff Goldman, JJ Johnson, Alon Shaya, Michael White and Andrew Zimmern

Festival proceeds support Atlantis Blue Project Foundation , dedicated to saving marine life and its habitats throughout the Bahamas and Caribbean seas.

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island, the most iconic destination resort in the world and the culinary capital of the Caribbean, announces the highly anticipated return of the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival (NPIWFF) from Wednesday, March 13 – Sunday, March 17, 2024. Tickets for the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival are on sale now at npiwff.org.

The ultimate gastronomic epicenter for gourmands, foodies and connoisseurs in the entire Caribbean, Atlantis Paradise Island boasts a wide range of restaurants led by more globally recognized Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning chefs than any other resort or destination in the region. Complemented by Atlantis' exclusive partnerships with top Bahamian talents including Julie Lightbourne of renowned Sip Sip, Kenneth McKenzie of McKenzie's Fresh Conch, Wayne Moncur of Sun & Ice, and William Young and Kyle Jones of the celebrated The Dilly Club. Atlantis Paradise Island is the leader in providing superior epicurean experiences for visitors and the community.

Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival showcases world-renowned top chefs, master sommeliers, mixologists, and celebrated TV personalities with walk-around tasting events, lively culinary demonstrations and classes, and intimate chef-led happy hours, lunches, and dinners. The 2024 festival debuts celebrity chefs Robert Irvine, Nobu Matsuhisa and Martha Stewart, in addition to welcoming back beloved, acclaimed master mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim and culinary talents Duff Goldman, JJ Johnson, Alon Shaya, Michael White and Andrew Zimmern. By popular demand, Grammy® Award-winning and Golden Globe-nominated rapper Wyclef Jean returns to paradise for a late-night performance at the festival's signature Jerk Jam.

Highlights of events for Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival include:

Beachside Bootcamp with Robert Irvine at The Cove.

Jerk Jam – A signature event celebrating Jerk, the iconic Caribbean flavor, hosted by chef JJ Johnson and Robert Irvine , with a special performance by Grammy® Award-winning and Golden Globe-nominated rapper Wyclef Jean.

Kids in the Kitchen – a hands-on, 'kids only' event led by Food Network star chef Duff Goldman .

Taste of Paradise – The festival's signature tasting event with offerings from local Bahamian restaurateurs, including Julie Lightbourne's Sip Sip and McKenize's Conch Shack; celebrity chefs Alon Shaya , Michael White and Andrew Zimmern .

Sparkles at Sunset held in Atlantis Paradise Island's exclusive Bridge Suite

Sushi Making Class with Nobu Matsuhisa – An intimate class taught by master sushi chef and restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisa

A Wine Dinner with the legendary Martha Stewart to be held at the resort's Ocean's Edge bluff.

In addition to hosting world famous culinary talent, NPIWFF features Bahamian chefs, eateries and establishments, and the resort's distinguished chefs and mixologists. Participating Atlantis resort restaurants include Silan , the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Alon Shaya; Paranza, the Italian restaurant from Michelin-starred chef Michael White; Café Martinique, the French restaurant helmed by acclaimed chef Adrien Delcourt; and Shake Shack Atlantis , the first shack opened in a resort location, offering specialty menu items and a full bar.

While successfully highlighting the Bahamas as a growing culinary and entertainment hub, Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival also generates awareness for Atlantis Blue Project Foundation , a nonprofit, 501(c)(3), founded in 2005 with the mission to protect and preserve marine wildlife and its endangered habitats throughout the Bahamas and Caribbean seas.

In developing programming and production for Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, Atlantis Paradise Island is joined for the second year by Lee Brian Schrager, founder of South Beach Wine & Food Festival and New York City Wine & Food Festival, and Randy Fisher, founder of CREaM (Culinary Related Entertainment and Marketing).

The complete lineup of festival events and tickets are available now at npiwff.org and atlantisbahamas.com . Follow @NPIWFF and @AtlantisBahamas for the most up-to-date festival details. For additional restaurant information, visit atlantisbahamas.com and follow @ParanzaAtlantis and @SilanBahamas.

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

Atlantis Paradise Island , a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, is a dynamic destination celebrating its 25th anniversary with bold multimillion-dollar renovations, exciting new partnerships, and reimagined guest experiences. Bahamian culture and the spirit of its beloved team members are the heart and soul of this iconic legendary resort. Atlantis' immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of the Bahamas while remaining dedicated to sustainability and environmental conservation.

Home to Aquaventure, one of the world's largest waterparks, the 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides features 14 pools and five miles of white sand beaches. Atlantis is also home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, with over 65,000 aquatic animals from 250 species making their home in natural ocean-fed lagoons and habitats, including Dolphin Cay , the unparalleled marine animal conservation and education center created to provide guests with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn more about some of nature's most friendly mammals.

Atlantis has five unique lodging options: the grand, iconic newly renovated towers of The Royal, the family-friendly ambiance at The Coral, water-side villas at Harborside Resort, all-suite luxury accommodations at The Cove and residential-style living at The Reef.

Guests can choose from an impressive collection of over 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges with celebrity chef culinary masterpieces, including Fish by José Andrés, Nobu by Nobu Matsuhisa and Paranza by Michael White. With its unrivaled meeting and convention space and the well-appointed Atlantis Marina overlooking Marina Village, the Atlantis experiences are endless and unique to each traveler. Additional resort amenities include the tranquil Mandara Spa, a newly opened tennis and pickleball center, indoor and outdoor regulation basketball courts, a 500-seat movie theater, Atlantis Kids Adventures (AKA) for children ages 3-12, a gaming arcade, CRUSH, a teen nightclub, Jokers' Wild comedy club, an award-winning 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf, the renowned Atlantis Casino, and an array of luxury and boutique duty-free shopping.

For more information and reservations, please visit atlantisbahamas.com .

About Atlantis Blue Project Foundation:

Founded in 2005, Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout the Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas. Through scientific research, education, and community outreach, the Foundation fosters the preservation and conservation of coral reefs, sea turtles, sharks, manatees, cetaceans, and their Bahamian ecosystems.

For more information about Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, please visit blueprojectatlantis.org .

