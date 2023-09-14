Boeing Donates $300,000 to Assist Moroccan Earthquake Relief Efforts

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Boeing [NYSE: BA] announced a $300,000 donation (equivalent to 3,000,000 MAD) from the Boeing Charitable Trust to assist with Moroccan earthquake recovery and relief efforts. The company also pledged to match dollar-for-dollar monetary donations from Boeing employees who contribute to the cause, extending the reach of assistance provided to the Moroccan people.

"Amidst the devastation left in the wake of this earthquake, we extend our deepest sympathy to Moroccans who are enduring such unimaginable hardship," said Ziad Ojakli, executive vice president of Government Operations at Boeing. "Boeing colleagues around the world are dedicated to supporting the people of Morocco, and we stand ready to collaborate with local partners to provide meaningful assistance that leads to healing, rebuilding and renewal."

Boeing funding will support the following organizations:

$150 ,000 to the to the American Red Cross , in partnership with the global Red Cross and Red Crescent network, for shelter, food, health and mental health services and other relief such as hygiene kits, basic necessities and welfare information.

$150 ,000 to to CARE International for emergency water, food and medical support for survivors.

"Thanks to Boeing's generous support, the global Red Cross network is helping those affected by the Morocco earthquake," said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "We are grateful for partners like Boeing as we work together to provide comfort and hope for communities in the wake of this devastating disaster."

"The reports we are hearing from the ground are heartbreaking. According to our team in Morocco, hundreds of people are sleeping in the streets at night, lying in blankets in parks in the heart of Marrakesh, too afraid to go home," said Madden Manion, executive director of Corporate Partnerships, CARE International. "People are exhausted, and the emotional fear and horror of what they have experienced is indescribable. These coming days are critical, and the generous and timely support shown by Boeing will help us immensely in our work. CARE's priority is to provide hot meals, safe water supply, emergency shelter, medical and psychosocial support."

Disaster relief efforts in Morocco align with Boeing's commitment to communities where Boeing employees live and work. Boeing's presence in Morocco spans more than 50 years. Over the past decade, Boeing has contributed approximately $1 million in charitable giving in the country.

