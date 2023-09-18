Park Systems Recognized in Forbes Asia's Best Under A Billion 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Systems, a global leader in atomic force microscopy (AFM) and nanoscale metrology solutions, is thrilled to announce its distinguished inclusion in Forbes Asia's "Best Under A Billion 2023." This recognition marks a second appearance for Park Systems in Forbes's prestigious list, following its remarkable inclusion in the Forbes 200 in the year 2020.

Forbes Asia's annual Best Under A Billion list is a tribute to companies that have excelled despite formidable global headwinds such as inflation and rising funding costs. In this year's distinguished list, Park Systems proudly stands as one of Korea's top 16 companies, demonstrating exceptional performance and excellence. This recognition is especially noteworthy considering that over 20,000 publicly traded companies in the Asia-Pacific region were considered.

Park Systems has consistently demonstrated its commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of nanoscience and nanotechnology. This recognition underscores the company's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions for researchers and industries worldwide. Park Systems has steadily grown its revenue and earnings over the past several years, and it has also invested heavily in research and development. The company's nano-metrology systems including AFMs and ellipsometers are used by researchers and scientists in a wide range of industries, including semiconductor, electronics, materials science, life sciences, and more.

Forbes Asia's Best Under A Billion list employs a rigorous methodology that considers various metrics, including debt management, sales growth, earnings-per-share growth over one- and three-year periods, and strong returns on equity over one- and five-year averages. Additionally, qualitative criteria, such as governance, accounting practices, environmental consciousness, and management performance, were used to ensure the integrity of the list.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by Forbes Asia as one of the Best Under A Billion companies for 2023 and to represent Korea among the top 16," said Dr. Sang-il Park, CEO of Park Systems. "This acknowledgment reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. It follows our inclusion in the Forbes 200 in 2020, which speaks to our long-standing dedication to excellence."

Forbes Asia's Best Under A Billion 2023 list is a testament to the resilience and success of Park Systems, and the company looks forward to further strengthening its position as a global leader in the nanometrology industry.

