Sheer Logistics' Anabel Cormier Recognized as 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award Winner

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheer Logistics, a premier provider of Managed Transportation Services, value-based logistics, TMS technology and Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) solutions purpose-built for mid-market companies, today announced that Anabel Cormier, Director of Sales, has been selected as one of the winners of this year's Women in Supply Chain Award. The award, bestowed by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

"Since joining the logistics and supply chain industry in 2010, Anabel has distinguished herself as an emerging leader"

"Since joining the logistics and supply chain industry in 2010, Anabel has distinguished herself as an emerging leader," said Joe Egertson, CEO of Sheer Logistics. "She has developed an extraordinarily well-rounded supply chain background in a relatively short time, having worked within transportation brokerages, asset-based providers, warehousing and logistics technology. We are proud to have Anabel as a Sales leader at Sheer Logistics and I am excited to see what she accomplishes next."

"This year, we received over 400 submissions, the highest amount of applications not only for this award, but also for all of our awards. What's more, 118 of those applications were submitted by male counterparts, nominating their boss, co-worker or associate. Last year, that figure was just at 75. Also this year, 39 women self-nominated, a tremendous uptick from last year's award, which just saw 12 self-nominations. This shows progress. This shows hope that one day, we won't need an award like this because men and women in the supply chain will be equal," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "While there's still more work to be done, what we're doing is working. From truck drivers to CEOs, what these winners are doing matters to the future of all supply chains."

"Women have been making a significant impact in supply chain management, contributing to the growth and innovation of the supply chain industry. As more women join the supply chain workforce, they bring diverse perspectives that can help address complex supply chain problems and improve global supply chain operations. It is important that we empower, recognize and elevate these achievements through initiatives like the Women in Supply Chain Award, as seen through the overwhelming response. Congratulations to all the winners, those who nominated others and the bravery of those who nominated themselves," adds Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let's Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge project, both exclusive sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain award.

Go to https://foodl.me/fdx1zi to view the full list of winners. Recipients will be honored at this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 14-15, 2023, in Atlanta. Go to www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com to register and learn more.

About Sheer Logistics

Sheer Logistics is a premier provider of logistics and supply chain management solutions purpose-built for mid-market companies. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by mid-sized businesses, Sheer Logistics offers customized solutions that help companies optimize their supply chains, reduce costs, and improve efficiency while gaining visibility to actionable business intelligence that empowers informed decision-making. The company's comprehensive range of services includes Managed Transportation, Sheer TMS (Transportation Management System), the SheerExchange Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS), supply chain consulting, strategic multimodal capacity solutions and more.

By leveraging leading technology and a team of experienced professionals, Sheer Logistics provides mid-sized businesses with the tools and expertise they need to compete in an ever-changing global marketplace. With a focus on building long-term relationships though transparency, trust and providing exceptional customer service, Sheer Logistics is dedicated to helping mid-market companies succeed and drive profitable growth.

For more information, please visit www.sheerlogistics.com and follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/sheer-logistics.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

