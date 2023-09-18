TIME100 Voices Brings the Ideas and Perspectives of the World's Most Influential People to TIME's Global Audience

New Editorial Platform on Time.com Debuts with Opinion Pieces from Oprah Winfrey, José Andrés, Richard Branson and More

Robust expansion of TIME's Opinion Coverage Launches Alongside New TIME POV Newsletter and Partnership with Made by History

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME unveils TIME100 Voices , a new editorial platform dedicated to spotlighting the ideas and perspectives of global leaders from the TIME100 community of the world's most influential people.

TIME100 Voices will feature opinion pieces, along with essays and book excerpts, by individuals across every sector—from sports, politics, entertainment, business, philanthropy, and more—who have been recognized by TIME on its world-renowned TIME100 list of the world's most influential people, TIME100 Next, TIME100 Most Influential Companies, and TIME100 AI, as well as other TIME recognitions including TIME Person of the Year, TIME Women of the Year, and Next Generation Leaders.

"The TIME100 is one of the largest global communities of leaders and thought leaders in the world today," said TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley. "We are proud to convene these essential perspectives with TIME100 Voices as we continue to deliver on TIME's mission of spotlighting the people and ideas that are shaping and improving the world for our global audience."

"From human rights activists to Academy Award-winning actors to CEOs and world leaders, TIME brings together the greatest thinkers and shapers in the world. And, for more than 20 years, the TIME100 has put a spotlight on the world's most influential people," said TIME Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs. "Now, we are thrilled to create a new platform to share their voices and elevate solutions to the world's most significant challenges with TIME100 Voices."

TIME100 Voices debuts with a collection of new editorials that are reflective of the range of the TIME100 community including:

José Andrés on local solutions to global food security: https://bit.ly/45VVusi on local solutions to global food security:

Oprah Winfrey and Arthur C. Brooks on how to separate your work from your Identity: https://bit.ly/3ZrwN4n andon how to separate your work from your Identity:

Amanda Nguyen on universal jurisdiction for sexual violence: https://bit.ly/3LNDFnh on universal jurisdiction for sexual violence:

In addition, TIME will publish new TIME100 Voices pieces by Tracie D. Hall , Richard Branson , Johan Rockstrom , Eric Schmidt throughout the week.

TIME100 Voices will be overseen by TIME Senior Editor Lucy Feldman and is a new extension of TIME Ideas, TIME's destination for opinion coverage, led by TIME Editorial Director Lucas Wittmann.

TIME Ideas is one of the most read verticals on Time.com and has featured the writing of Bill Gates , Michelle Obama , Kim Kardashian , Vanessa Nakate , Sundar Pichai , Arianna Huffington , Melinda French Gates , Darren Walker , Allyson Felix , and many more. TIME100 Voices, the latest initiative to enhance and widely expand on this coverage, launches alongside a new weekly newsletter TIME POV, to spotlight the most provocative, interesting, and thoughtful opinions and perspectives on the issues shaping our world from Time.com. In addition, through a new partnership with leading history platform Made by History, TIME's history vertical under TIME Ideas will provide TIME readers analysis of U.S. current events and public debates. Made by History on TIME launches Sept. 27.

TIME100 Voices is the latest innovative new offering launched in connection with the TIME100 list of the world's most influential people. First established in 1999, TIME has since debuted a number of powerful TIME100 editorial extensions including TIME100 Next, TIME100 Most Influential Companies, TIME100 AI and more. TIME's global events division convenes TIME100 leaders across every sector to spotlight solutions and encourage action toward a better world at marquee events including the TIME100 Summit and Gala, TIME100 Next Gala, TIME100 Impact Awards, TIME100 Talks, and more.

The launch of TIME100 Voices was announced today during a new event hosted by TIME and sponsored by Verizon during New York Climate Week. The event featured TIME CEO Jessica Sibley and Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg, where they discussed tangible solutions to increase digital equity and inclusion.

About TIME

