Bell Techlogix CEO committed to Diversity and Inclusion

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Techlogix, a leading managed services provider, joins the growing coalition of companies pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Ron Frankenfield, Bell Techlogix CEO, is among over 2,400 company leaders who are part of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™.

By signing on to this commitment, Bell Techlogix is pledging to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. The collective of over 2,400 signatories have already shared more than 1,900+ best known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative's unified hub, CEOAction.com.

This designation is one of several initiatives at Bell Techlogix to increase connections that encourage a welcoming and inclusive workplace. The company created UNIFY, an employee-led committee of diverse individuals with a passion and desire for change. In addition to supporting diversity and inclusion efforts within the organization, UNIFY also collaborates with outside experts and consults with community organizations to help further its strategy.

"I am proud to join other CEOs in committing to cultivate a work environment where all employees are respected and feel empowered to share different perspectives," Frankenfield said. "The success of our organization is largely due to the exceptional work of our talented team of professionals. Making this commitment for ongoing action to strengthen our work culture affirms our commitment to a collaborative, supportive, and diverse workplace."

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ was formed by CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble, and PwC. The coalition represents over 21 million employees globally from companies of various sizes and industries.

Organizations joining the pledge are taking a step towards effecting positive change. A diverse and inclusive workforce facilitates community, but also drives innovation and creativity. A study found that 85 percent of those surveyed reported that diversity is a key component to fostering innovation.

To learn more about the pledge, visit CEOAction.com. The website serves as a hub for information sharing, idea generation, and program development. With more than 1,900+ best known actions shared, companies that are not currently implementing the elements of the pledge can use it as an opportunity to learn from others that are already doing so. Learning from, and sharing, actions help companies drive greater engagement within their own programs, as well as mentor others on their journey.

About Bell Techlogix

Bell Techlogix, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate, and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings, and acceleration of your business. For more information on Bell Techlogix, please visit us on the web at www.belltechlogix.com, follow us on Twitter, like us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together over 2,400 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

