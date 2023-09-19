FAMED CHEESECAKE EATERY, JUNIOR'S, TO OPEN FIRST WEST COAST LOCATION AT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Making its Las Vegas debut, the prominent New York restaurant will offer a full-service menu and bar, as well as its iconic cheesecakes when it opens later this Fall

LAS VEGAS and BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resorts World Las Vegas and Junior's Restaurant and Bakery announced today that Junior's, the renowned New York restaurant widely recognized as home to the world's most fabulous cheesecake, will open its first West Coast location inside the hotel and casino later this Fall. Marking the brand's sixth location in the U.S., the new 300-seat venue will offer a full-service breakfast, lunch, dinner, late-night menu and bar along with its legendary cheesecake offerings.

"Our goal is to continue to bring exciting dining experiences for our guests and expand our portfolio with unique concepts that can't be found anywhere else in the city," said Bartholomew Mahoney, Vice President of Food & Beverage of Resorts World Las Vegas. "We are thrilled to be welcoming the first West Coast location of Junior's and bring this beloved New York institution to our guests and visitors."

"I feel like I just won the jackpot," said Alan Rosen, the third generation of his family to own Junior's. "I'm so lucky to have been selected by Resorts World to open our first West Coast location inside its property. I hope that both residents and visitors to the city will also feel lucky that they will be able to enjoy the World's Most Famous Cheesecake, as well as all the delicious breakfasts, lunches, dinners, drinks and our other skyscraper desserts."

With a wide array of delectable dishes, Junior's will provide breakfast classics, including its award-winning french toast, giant omelets, and lox and eggs. The iconic restaurant will serve lunch and dinner options including its acclaimed steak-burgers, deli sandwiches and chef specialties. Additionally, Junior's will offer a curated cocktail program at its full-service bar.

The new location will also offer Junior's famous homemade cheesecakes, which come in some two dozen flavors, from the original New York plain to the ever-popular Strawberry, Chocolate Mousse and Red Velvet to new favorites such as Pumpkin, Key Lime and Oreo.

Rosen noted that his grandfather Harry Rosen, who opened the original Junior's in Brooklyn on Election Day in 1950, "absolutely enjoyed coming to Vegas whenever he could. So I know he'd be thrilled that we are opening a location in the city he loved almost as much as New York."

Junior's will be located across from Randy's Donuts. For more information, please click HERE.

About Junior 's Restaurant & Bakery

Since the 1950s, Junior's Restaurant and Bakery in Brooklyn, New York has been famous for great food, great fun, great service, and, of course, the World's Most Famous Cheesecake. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, Junior's Restaurant and Bakery's menu features New York and Brooklyn comfort food dishes ranging from classic New York deli sandwiches piled high, famous 10 oz. steak burgers, salads, jumbo half pound hot dogs, fresh seafood and a full-service bar. For more information, visit juniorscheesecake.com.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Since opening in 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas has become the premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission, the $4.3 billion resort is dedicated to providing guests with a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, complete with exceptional service, exquisite design and unparalleled amenities. In a partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus. With over 3,500 guest rooms and suites, featuring modern design and luxurious touches, the property consists of Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. The fully integrated resort boasts a wide range of world-class amenities and services including a 117,000 square foot state-of-the-art fully cashless casino floor, a 5,000 capacity theatre featuring the industry's top headlining talent, distinct day and nightlife venues, a curated retail collection featuring designer and boutique shops, a stunning 27,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, over 50 food and beverage offerings from across the globe and more. Resorts World Las Vegas has ushered in a new world for luxury resorts, and invites guests to indulge with friends. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide while all three hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified. For more information, please visitrwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

