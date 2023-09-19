Hisense's Laser TV Continues to Extend Boundaries of Scenarios for Smart Home Living with the World's First Foldable Laser TV L5K

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, the global consumer electronics and appliances corporation, has joined among global enterprises including Leica Camera, Texas Instruments, Nichia and others, in the Fourth Global Laser Display Industry Forum held today in Qingdao, China.

With a speech titled 'Scenarios bloom, laser display open the best era', Dennys Li, President of Hisense Visual Technology, presented Hisense's scenario-driven strategy for the Laser TV. In his keynote, Dennys introduced Hisense's journey in leading a global innovation for the Laser TV, starting with the world's first 100-inch Laser TV in 2014, which was key for global growth of the business. In 2023, Hisense released the world's first 8K Laser TV, bringing the industry into the 8K era, and the company continues to innovate with breakthroughs in consumer-focused products, based on its leading patents, international standards, and quality.

Meeting consumer's needs in various scenarios in daily life through personalized products and services is a core value of the products Hisense manufactured. With a focus on serving an increasing demand for oversized screens at home, Hisense today unveiled the world's first foldable Laser TV L5K, offering true colors powered by the next-gen Laser Engine LPU, consumers can get the theater experience with IMAX Enhanced through large screens for living room that can easily pass through a door, while being friendly on consumers eyes.

The increase of scenarios for smart living also accelerated the collaborative innovation of industrial chains and has increased twice compared with 2021. Last July, Hisense formed a strategic partnership with Leica Camera AG, a leader in in the field of high-quality optical lenses and jointly developed the first Leica Laser TV, and it will soon put on sale the first home theater Laser TV in China this week.

The Laser TV is leading the high-end manufacturing for Hisense's globalization. With a coverage of more than 40 countries and regions, Hisense's Laser TVs are sold in over 250 mainstream channels, such as Bestbuy and COSTCO in the US and BOULANGER in France.

To continuously drive the growth and expansion of the global laser display industry, Hisense will fully leverage its global channel resources, with an unwavering commitment to invest in innovative laser display development, forging deep alliances and creating the future with all partners.

