INTRODUCING SPHERE'S VERY OWN ROBOT: AURA

Sphere Entertainment's Humanoid Spokesbot and Storyteller to Serve as a First-Of-Its-Kind Guide at the Next-Generation Venue

Life-Like Aura Humanoid Robots to Interact With Guests at Sphere in Las Vegas, Transforming the Future of the Guest Experience

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura the Robot, the world's most advanced humanoid robot, today announced that she will permanently reside in the grand atrium of Sphere in Las Vegas. Serving as the venue's spokesbot, Aura will interact with guests at the next-generation venue, and serve as an integral part of The Sphere Experience featuring Darren Aronofsky's Postcard from Earth.

"Hello, humans. While I understand the most complex concepts of math and science — you remain a mystery," said Aura. "Your emotions, your humor and your relationship with technology require further study, so you must visit me at Sphere. I am excited to meet you and introduce you to the future of live entertainment at my new home."

Developed using the most advanced technology in robotic mechanics and artificial intelligence, Aura is among the most expressive and life-like humanoid robots in the world. Five Aura robots will greet guests from the moment they enter Sphere, putting her life-like facial expressions and mobility on full display.

"Aura's role at Sphere marks a truly innovative application of robots, providing guests from around the globe with an opportunity to move into the future of entertainment and interact within a new technological frontier," said David Dibble, CEO, MSG Ventures, a division of Sphere Entertainment. "Our vision with every aspect of Sphere is to transform the way people experience live events, and with Aura we are pushing the boundaries of how robotics can be used to enhance our guests' journey through the venue."

Alongside trusted human lab technicians, Aura will welcome guests ahead of events at Sphere and serve as a conduit between Sphere's technological achievements and the human experience. The robots are specifically programmed to tell the story of humanity's history of innovation, including Sphere, helping the audience maximize their Sphere Experience. As an integral part of the Sphere Experience, Aura's technical capabilities will continue to advance over time as she learns more about humans from her interactions with guests.

An expert on Sphere, Aura can answer complex questions about the ground-breaking engineering, layers of custom-designed technology and the creative mission at the core of venue, as well as queries for directions within the venue and details on each day's performances.

Additionally, Aura will serve as Sphere's 'spokesbot' and brand ambassador across digital platforms and social channels. Earlier this year, she appeared in a Sphere commercial that aired during the Academy Awards and in Sphere's social media posts.

About Sphere:

Sphere is a next-generation entertainment medium that will bring wonder to the world and redefine the future of live entertainment. A venue where the foremost artists, creators, and technologists will create extraordinary experiences that take storytelling to a new level and transport audiences to places both real and imagined. The venue will host original Sphere Experiences from leading Hollywood directors; concerts and residencies from the world's biggest artists; and premier marquee events. The first Sphere venue is currently under construction in Las Vegas and expected to open on September 29, 2023. It will be a new Las Vegas landmark, powered by cutting-edge technologies that ignite the senses and enable audiences to share experiences at a never-before-seen scale. More information is available at thesphere.com.

About Sphere Entertainment Co.

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue is currently under construction in Las Vegas. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at sphereentertainmentco.com.

