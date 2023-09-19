Technology High School Receives Prestigious Recognition as a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newark Public Schools is thrilled to announce Technology High School's recognition as a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School, a highly esteemed honor awarded by the U.S. Department of Education. This prestigious designation celebrates Technology High School's commitment to academic excellence, innovative teaching practices, and exceptional student performance.

(PRNewswire)

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, established in 1982, recognizes schools that demonstrate exemplary academic achievements and provide outstanding educational experiences to students.

Superintendent León expressed great pride in this accomplishment stating, "Technology High School's dedication to creating a nurturing and intellectually stimulating environment has earned the school this esteemed accolade". He added, "I am extremely proud of Principal Edwin Reyes, the school's administration, teachers, and staff for their commitment, unwavering dedication, and tireless efforts in supporting and inspiring our students. The students at Technology High School and their families are an example of the greatness of Newark."

In order to qualify for this prestigious recognition, schools must demonstrate significant academic progress and achievement. Additionally, they must exhibit excellence in teaching and leadership, and show a strong commitment to improving education outcomes for all students.

Principal Reyes, excitingly shared, "Receiving the Blue Ribbon School Award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of our students, staff, parents, and the entire school community. We are committed to providing a world-class education that prepares our students for a bright future in an ever-evolving technological landscape."

Technology High School proudly joins the Newark Public Schools list of Blue Ribbon Schools Recipients (Ann Street School, Harriet Tubman School, Branch Brook School, and Science Park High School.)

For more information about Technology High School and its commitment to academic excellence and innovation, please visit https://www.nps.k12.nj.us/tec/.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Nancy J. Deering, Acting Communications Director

ndeering@nps.k12.nj.us

About Newark Public Schools

The Newark Public Schools is the largest school district in New Jersey and dates back to 1676. The District currently enrolls over 39,000 students in 63 schools. After more than two decades of state operation and upon return to local control in 2018, the District has opened 9 new schools under Superintendent León's leadership with an additional portfolio of new options to be announced in the coming months and years. The Newark Board of Education serves as a beacon of educational excellence, dedicated to nurturing the potential of every student. With a commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and fostering a love for learning, the District continues to shape future generations and make a positive impact within the community.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newark Board of Education