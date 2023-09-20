Steward Partners' Rapid Growth Recognized with #19 Ranking on Barron's 2023 Top 100 RIA Firms List

Celebrating its 10th Anniversary, this is Steward Partners' fourth consecutive placement

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership, has been named to the #19 spot on Barron's eighth annual ranking of independent registered investment advisor (RIA) firms. Steward's considerable growth over the past year, allowed the firm to move up 13 spots from its position last year. The ranking is based on a number of criteria including assets under management, technology, spending, staff diversity, succession planning as well as other metrics. This occasion marks the fourth consecutive year that Steward Partners has been included in the ranking.

Currently celebrating its tenth anniversary, Steward Partners has grown since its founding to include more than 200 independent advisors in 40 offices located from coast to coast and approximately $30 billion in assets under management (AUM).

"The last year has been a highly dynamic one for Steward Partners with strong growth on a number of fronts, which is shown by how much higher we have placed on this prestigious list in 2023," said Jim Gold, CEO and Co-Founder of Steward Partners. "The credit really belongs to all of our partners who work tirelessly day after day, putting their clients first and helping them achieve financial security and independence."

Steward Partners Investment Advisory has been one of the industry's fastest-growing RIA firms since its launch in 2013. Earlier this year, the firm had 15 wealth managers named to the Forbes 2023 List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. That annual ranking spotlights more than 7,000 advisors who are researched, interviewed, and assigned a ranking based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria. Additionally, two Steward Partners wealth managers were included on Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List 2023, and another named to Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State 2023, all of which are prepared by SHOOK Research.

Other recent honors include three wealth managers named to AdvisorHub's 2023 Advisors to Watch List.

Barron's publishes a number of individual advisor and team- or firm-based rankings each year with the goal of shining a spotlight on the nation's best financial advisors and firms and raising standards in the industry. For wealth management professionals, they serve as an industry scorecard. Positions on the list are based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria, including: the assets a firm manages and the revenue those assets generate; regulatory record; staffing levels and diversity; technology spending; succession planning, as well as additional metrics. The full Barron's 2023 Top 100 RIA Firm List is available here.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the company fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the company was ranked as one of Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2023. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for approximately $30 billion in client assets as of August 2023. To learn more about Steward Partners Global Advisory, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and SEC-registered investment adviser. Investment Advisory Services may also be offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and separately operated.

