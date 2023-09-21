Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Participate in Gilmartin Group Annual Emerging Growth Showcase on Sept 21

Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that Co-Diagnostics will be presenting at the Gilmartin Group Annual Emerging Growth Showcase.

(PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics)
(PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics)(PRNewswire)

Dwight Egan, Company CEO, will be participating in a fireside chat discussing Company progress on its forthcoming Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform on Thursday, September 21 at 11:00 AM ET. The discussion can be accessed virtually through the Events and Webcasts section of the Co-Diagnostics website.

The Co-Dx PCR Home platform is subject to FDA review and is not available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/co-diagnostics-inc-to-participate-in-gilmartin-group-annual-emerging-growth-showcase-on-sept-21-301934872.html

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.