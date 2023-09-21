Commvault Named a Global Cloud Security Leader in 2023 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing

Award celebrates Commvault's delivery of modern cloud-native data protection for the hybrid cloud world

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault®, an enterprise data protection leader for today's global businesses, announced that it has been awarded a 2023 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing and named a winner in the "Top Organizations" category for its Cloud Security Service offering. The annual business award program, led by Business Intelligence Group, highlights the companies, products, and people offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.

Commvault is the global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, archive and the cloud (PRNewsFoto/Commvault) (PRNewsfoto/Commvault) (PRNewswire)

A perennial leader in the industry, Commvault delivers next-generation, cloud-native data protection for the widest breadth of enterprise-grade hybrid cloud workloads - empowering customers to secure, defend, and recover their data wherever it lives. With recent innovations like immutable cloud storage, patented cyber detection, just-in-time credential management, and more, Commvault is redefining modern data protection in the cloud - pioneering new capabilities to secure data, surface threats, and accelerate incident response and recoveries.

Additionally, Commvault's multi-layered security offers data security and protection, achieving FedRAMP High In Process status to meet the most stringent access, availability, and confidentiality standards for businesses and government agencies.

"We are honored to be recognized for excellence in cloud security services. Whether it's our ability to monitor anomalous conditions, apply new security controls, or track user behavior, in today's hybrid world, cloud-native data protection with proactive defense should be a given," said Param Kumarasamy, Vice President of Product Management, Commvault. "While other vendors boast about their capabilities, Commvault actually delivers – protecting more than four exabytes of data in the cloud from the most advanced cyberthreats for the lowest TCO. Commvault is the top choice for customers seeking a platform with the widest breadth of on-premises and cloud ecosystem support, simplicity, flexibility, and security."

"Commvault is one of the leaders in the cloud, helping to develop the infrastructure we need to store and host the data and applications driving our society," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "We are so proud to recognize all of the winners in this year's award program."

To learn more about how Commvault is redefining data security, visit https://www.commvault.com/use-cases/cybersecurity.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a global leader in cloud data protection. Our industry-leading platform redefines the next generation of data protection as the only solution with comprehensive data protection, proactive data defense, advanced ransomware protection, and a single view across all your data. This lets you secure, defend, and recover your data, applications, and production workloads – on-premises, in the cloud, over SaaS, or spread across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The result is early warning of attacks, active defense to reduce the impact of intrusion, and rapid, accurate recovery of your data. Simply put, Commvault is data, protected. For over 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault to keep their data secure and ready to drive business growth. Learn more at www.commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE COMMVAULT