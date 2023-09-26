HEARTWOOD PARTNERS INVESTS IN SOMAFINA TO SUPPORT GROWTH

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartwood Partners is pleased to announce the acquisition of Somafina ("Company"), a full-service nutraceutical manufacturer and brand builder dedicated to science-based production of the latest natural supplements.

Somafina's goal is to empower innovative supplement creators so they can succeed in building and scaling their brands.

Headquartered in Georgia, Somafina empowers nutraceutical brands to reach their customers in the most user-friendly delivery formats, including gummies, capsules, powders, liquids, and tablets. Styling the company as a "nutraceutical builder," Somafina has deepened its R&D capabilities, streamlined its operation via automation and expanded its manufacturing capabilities into gummy production – all operating under hard-earned NSF, NSF Sport, SQF, and USDA Organic certifications, among others.

"Heartwood Partners' investment will allow Somafina to complete its mission," said John Niemi, CEO of Somafina. "First and foremost, our goal is to empower creators of innovative supplements so they can succeed in building and scaling their brands. In doing so, we help harness the extraordinary benefits of nutritional supplements to improve people's health and well-being." Niemi has led the company through a series of operational improvements, execution of commercial initiatives and strategic advancements.

"We are delighted to partner with the Somafina team. The Company is committed to providing necessary support for their growing clients, from access to the latest product formats, a wide range of flavorings and active ingredients, to expert formulation support, packaging capabilities, and brand and regulatory expertise," said James Sidwa, Partner at Heartwood Partners. "Somafina is a perfect fit with our approach towards partnering with management teams and our focus on growth through investment in people, processes, and add-on acquisitions. We intend to drive future success by leveraging the Company's market leadership and scalable infrastructure."

About Heartwood Partners: Heartwood Partners is focused on investing in partnership with family and management-owners. Its approach includes robust capital structures for investment companies and providing strategic, operational, human capital development, and marketing and e-commerce expertise, to support long-term growth, including organic and acquisition-driven expansion into new products and services. Please visit the Heartwood Partners website at www.heartwoodpartners.com to review our approach and investment portfolio.

About Somafina: Somafina is a dynamic player in nutraceutical manufacturing, committed to empowering creators of innovative supplements to build, scale and grow their businesses. The company's expert formulators, flavor chemists and factory engineers ensure optimum efficacy and appeal of clients' products. Delivery formats include capsules, liquids, powders, tablets and the latest in gummy technology—all produced in a fully credentialed state-of-the-art facility. Somafina is dedicated to collaborative relationships in an industry that was created to enhance people's health and wellbeing. For more information, please visit www.somafina.com .

