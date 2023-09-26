SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CELEBRATES WEEK OF WOW WITH 50% OFF LIMITED BASE FARES AND DAILY DEALS FOR FALL AND WINTER TRAVEL

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today launched one of its largest sales of the year as part of its Week of WOW. Starting today, through Sept. 28, 2023, 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, Customers can take advantage of 50% off base fares on limited flights by using WOW50 in the promo code box when booking travel between Oct. 24, 2023, and March 6, 2024.1 Restrictions, exclusions, and blackout dates apply. Seats and days are limited. Discount applied before government taxes and fees. Visit Southwest.com® to book and view the full terms and conditions.

"We understand flexibility and great deals are top of mind for Customers looking to book their next trip," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Marketing at Southwest Airlines. "This is why we're introducing a full week of daily travel deals. It's our Week of Wow, including 50% off base fares; discounts on car rentals, hotels, and vacation packages; and more Rapid Rewards earning opportunities, giving Customers more ways to save money on their fall and winter trips."

Daily Travel Deals

This week, Customers can get daily travel deals on car, hotel, vacation packages, and Rapid Rewards® points. Earlier this week, Southwest® announced between now and Dec. 31, 2023, Customers can save up to 30% on Budget car rental base rates this fall and earn up to three times the Rapid Rewards points!2 Visit Southwest.com to view all deals.

Join Rapid Rewards

The Southwest Rapid Rewards™ program is designed around a simple concept—make earning reward flights faster and easier. With Rapid Rewards, every seat is a reward seat, there are no blackout dates, and points don't expire. Customers can create an account to become a Rapid Rewards Member at Southwest.com.

1 SALE TERMS & CONDITIONS

The 50% promotion code savings is valid for one-way or round trip Wanna Get Away® and Wanna Get Away Plus® fares booked on Southwest.com between Sept. 26 and Sept. 28, 2023, 11:59 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (the "Booking Period") and flown between Oct. 24, 2023, and March 6, 2024 (the "Travel Period"). Continental U.S. travel is blacked out between Nov. 17, 2023, and Nov. 22, 2023; Nov. 25, 2023, and Nov. 27, 2023; Dec. 21, 2023, and Dec. 23, 2023, Dec. 26, 2023, and Dec. 30, 2023; Jan. 1, 2024, and Jan. 2, 2024; Jan. 6, 2024, and Jan. 7, 2024; Feb. 16, 2024; and Feb. 19, 2024. Travel to/from Orange County (SNA) is blacked out between Oct. 24, 2023, and Dec. 31, 2023; Jan. 1, 2024, and Jan. 2, 2024; Jan. 6, 2024, and Jan. 7, 2024; Feb. 16, 2024; and Feb. 19, 2024. Travel to international destinations, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico are blacked out between Nov. 17, 2023, and Nov.19, 2023; Dec. 15, 2023, and Jan. 8, 2024; Jan. 11, 2024, and Jan. 13, 2024; and Feb. 15, 2024, and Feb.18, 2024. Travel from international destinations, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico blacked out between Nov. 24, 2023, and Nov. 27, 2023; Dec. 15, 2023, and Jan. 8, 2024; Jan. 15, 2024, and Jan. 16, 2024; and Feb. 23, 2024, and Feb. 27, 2024. Promotion code savings are applied before government taxes and fees. Enter promotion code WOW50 in the Promo Code box when booking during the Booking Period. Seats and days are limited. If a Customer has entered the promotion code WOW50 in the Promo Code box on Southwest.com or swabiz.com during the Booking Period, then while selecting their flights, savings in the base fare will be visible as a strike-through of the original fare on eligible flights. Discount availability may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week, and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Please note that the Department of Transportation (DOT) requires advertised fares to include all government taxes and fees; however, this promotion applies to the base fare only. The discount is valid on new reservations only. The discount will apply only for select flights booked within the Booking Period while supplies last for travel flown within the Travel Period. Changes made to the itinerary after purchase will eliminate qualifications for this promotion and will result in forfeiture of any promotion code savings. The discount is only valid with the provided promotion code and is not combinable with other promotion codes or fares. All reward travel is subject to taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges of at least $5.60 per one-way trip. Applicable taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges can vary significantly based on your arrival and departure destination. The payment of any taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges is the responsibility of the Passenger and must be paid at the time reward travel is booked with a credit card, flight credit, or Southwest gift card. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service. The offer is not redeemable for cash, and may not be used in conjunction with other special offers, or toward the purchase of a gift card or previously booked flight, or change to a previously booked flight. Discount is only valid on Southwest.com, swabiz.com, and Southwest Partner Services. The discount is not valid on group travel or Southwest Vacations®, through Global Distribution Systems, or special fares, such as military and government fares.

2 CAR RENTAL TERMS & CONDITIONS

The three-times Rapid Rewards points (1800 points) offer is valid on a minimum of four or more consecutive days on qualifying rentals at participating Budget airport locations in the United States and Canada. Any points earned over 600 per rental are considered bonus points. The points offer is valid on daily, weekend, and weekly rates on all Budget car groups. Bonus points do not count toward A-List, A-List Preferred, or Companion Pass® qualification. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply and can be found at Southwest.com/rrterms. Budget Fastbreak Members must mention a valid Rapid Rewards Member number at the time of reservation or at the time of rental to receive points. Customers can use Coupon Code # MUAZ015 to receive bonus points. The savings of up to 30% applies to Budget leisure weekly and weekend rates and is applicable only to the time and mileage charges on the Customer's rental. Use Budget Customer Discount (BCD) U072796 to save up to 30% off Budget base rates on the Customer's rental. An advance reservation is required. Please allow up to eight weeks for Rapid Rewards points to post to the Rapid Rewards Member's account. The offer may not be used with any other promotion or offer. All taxes, fees (including but not limited to Air Conditioning Excise Recovery Fee, Concession Recovery Fee, Vehicle License Recovery Fee, Energy Recovery Fee, Tire Management Fee, and Frequent Traveler Fee), and surcharges (including but not limited to Customer Facility Charge and Environmental Fee Recovery Charge) are extra. Optional items such as LDW ($35.99/day or less) and refueling are extra. One coupon per rental. The offer is subject to vehicle availability at the time of rental and may not be available on some rates at some times. Car rental return restrictions may apply. The offer is subject to change without notice. Holiday and other blackout periods may apply. Renter must meet Budget age, driver, and credit requirements. The minimum rental age may vary by location. An additional daily surcharge may apply for renters under 25 years old. A Frequent Traveler Program Surcharge or Excise Tax may be applied and will be assessed in connection with miles earned pursuant to a reservation. For rentals in the United States, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, St. Croix, and Canada, when the renter chooses to receive frequent flyer miles, Budget will assess a frequent flyer surcharge equivalent to USD $1.00 per day. The amount assessed is collected by Budget to offset a portion of Budget's annual cost of participation in frequent flyer programs. The rental must be completed by Dec. 31, 2023. Members must reference their Rapid Rewards account on Southwest.com for the most up-to-date information on available points, tier status, including tier qualifying points or flights, and Companion Pass qualifying points or flights.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline3. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 71,0004 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 126 million Customers carried in 2022. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years5 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a four-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

3Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021

4Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

51973-2019 annual profitability

