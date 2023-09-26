Spectra7 Appoints Steffen Hahn as Senior Vice President, Engineering

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced the appointment of Steffen Hahn as Senior Vice President, Engineering.

"Steffen has a history of innovation and pushing the technology boundaries of analog and RF semiconductors, a natural fit with Spectra7's products which are designed to enable new technologies by breaking through speed, power and cost barriers," said Raouf Halim, Chief Executive Officer of Spectra7. "We are excited to have him join the team as we aim to lead the way forward in high speed, low power connectivity solutions that will be required by next generation networks and the most advanced hyperscale data centers designed to support rapidly growing AI and machine learning environments."

Prior to joining Spectra7, Mr. Hahn ran engineering at Kumu Networks, where he pioneered its unique same-channel 'Full Duplex' technology and designed custom SoCs (Systems on Chip) using silicon on insulator technologies. Before Kumu, he was VP of Engineering at Scintera Networks (now ADI) working on fully stand-alone power amplifier linearization chips. Prior to Scintera, he was VP of Engineering at Quellan (acquired by Intersil), developing noise cancellation solutions for cellular and handheld GPS as well as high speed equalizer products for copper channels, and at Airgo Networks (acquired by Qualcomm), where he worked on miniaturizing the first WiFi MIMO systems. His early career was spent at Philips Semiconductors on developing the technology and design environment for chips on glass.

Mr. Hahn holds an M.S. degree from RWTH Aachen in Germany and has 41 granted patents.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and a technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, the Company's aim to be a leader in high speed, low power connectivity solutions and the expectation that such solutions will be required by next generation networks and by the most advanced hyperscale data centers designed to support rapidly growing AI and machine learning environments and the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates

214-597-8200

ir@spectra7.com

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Bonnie Tomei

Chief Financial Officer

669-212-1089

ir@spectra7.com

