Norfolk Southern and Florida East Coast Railway expand intermodal service for customers

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and Florida East Coast Railway (FEC) announced Wednesday an expansion of their domestic intermodal interline services for customers doing business in Florida.

Starting on October 2, Norfolk Southern will expand its existing portfolio to include FEC's Ft. Pierce and Ft. Lauderdale intermodal terminals. This complements current service to FEC terminals in Titusville and Miami. The result is added flexibility for Norfolk Southern and FEC's shared customers. It also expands direct access to and from markets in Chicago, Cincinnati, Harrisburg, Kansas City, Memphis, St. Louis, Lathrop, and Southern California. To enable the expanded intermodal service, Norfolk Southern and FEC will use a steel wheel interchange to FEC at Jacksonville.

"As part of our customer-centric and operations-driven approach, we are constantly looking for opportunities to drive value and help our customers efficiently reach new markets," said Norfolk Southern Chief Marketing Officer Ed Elkins. "This shared focus with Florida East Coast Railway makes this expansion possible. Together, we're providing simple, effective, and sustainable services for our customers and helping them grow as a result."

This expansion provides shippers an opportunity to land traffic closer to facilities in the major Florida markets, and reduced drayage translates into fewer highway emissions and expenses.

"Florida East Coast Railway is ready to reach additional markets on the East and West Coasts of the United States by furthering its strong relationship with Norfolk Southern," said Luis Hernández, VP Intermodal – FEC. "It is a good time to work together to enhance the advantages that FEC offers to access strategic cities in the U.S., with a reliable, safe, and friendly with the environment service."

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NScorp.com.

About Florida East Coast Railway (FEC)

Florida East Coast Railway is the premier rail franchise serving Florida's fastest-growing markets with a top of class service. FEC connects to the North American railway system in Jacksonville and serves a variety of facilities in Florida, including the largest aggregate quarries in the state located in Medley, as well as several transloading facilities to supply Florida's fast-growing economy.

Florida East Coast Railway, a wholly owned subsidiary of GMXT, is a Class II regional railroad that owns mainline track from Jacksonville, FL, down to Miami. It is the exclusive rail provider for Port Miami, Port Everglades, and Port of Palm Beach. FEC provides end-to-end intermodal and carload solutions to customers who demand cost-effective and premium quality transportation solutions. Learn more by visiting www.Fecrwy.com.

