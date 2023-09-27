Ocusafe: Merging Convenience with Safety for All Americans

A Streamlined Corporate Program Makes Safety Eyewear Accessible and Stylish

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocusafe is setting a new standard in workplace safety with its cutting-edge corporate program. This initiative ensures that employees across the board can easily obtain custom prescription safety glasses. The days of compromising between safety and clear vision are over. Now, employees can enjoy both benefits within days, thanks to a hassle-free ordering process facilitated by their employers.

Ocusafe Logo (PRNewswire)

Proudly made in the USA and backed by eye care professionals, Ocusafe glasses are meticulously crafted to prioritize comfort, safety, and top-tier quality. Each pair undergoes a stringent quality assurance check before dispatch. Moreover, the frames and lenses are ANSI-rated and OSHA-approved, guaranteeing maximum protection against harmful chemicals, dust, and other potential hazards.

Beyond protection, Ocusafe glasses stand out for their comfortable fit and modern design, ensuring wearers can sport them throughout the day without discomfort. The diverse range of frames ensures there's something for everyone's unique style.

The online ordering process is a breeze. Employers can set up a dedicated link for their teams, allowing employees to personalize and order their safety glasses in mere minutes. Once the order is placed, the glasses are promptly delivered to the employee's address.

Dr. Marc Weinstein, Ocusafe's founder and CEO, states, "At Ocusafe, we're committed to elevating workplace safety across all sectors. Our continuous innovation, especially in products like our custom prescription safety glasses, aims to shield employees while guaranteeing clear vision and all-day comfort. No one should have to pick between safety and sight. With Ocusafe, you truly get the best of both."

Ocusafe's mission is clear: to create safer workplaces for all by delivering top-quality eyewear at competitive prices. Given the high number of avoidable workplace injuries, the value of this initiative is beyond measure.

Weinstein adds, "Our clientele appreciates that real eye doctors, with decades of experience, are behind the design and development of our safety glasses. We've distilled years of expertise into an essential accessory suitable for almost any profession."

Discover more about Ocusafe's corporate program at https://ocusafe.com/signup . Explore Ocusafe's extensive range of products at https://ocusafe.com .

