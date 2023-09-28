PRIVACY ALERT: Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, LLP Law Firm Faces Class Action Investigation for Data Breach Impacting More Than 460,000 Individuals

Persons Who Received Written Notice from Orrick of the Data Breach Are Urged to Contact Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP to Discuss Their Legal Rights

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP today launched an investigation into the law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, LLP concerning a data breach of its client files which occurred between late February and mid-March 2023. Subscribers of the vision benefits plan EyeMed, dental insurance plan Delta Dental of California, and others may have had their private information stolen in the cyberattack.

Orrick recently disclosed that in March 2023 it learned of a cybersecurity incident which resulted in the unauthorized access of personal information in its files and servers. This information may have included names, addresses, dates of birth, email addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, and health, vision, or dental insurance account or identification numbers. More than four months after the breach, on July 20, 2023, Orrick began sending notices of the breach to affected persons. Since then, it has issued additional notices.

The data breach has put the personal and confidential information of more than 460,000 individuals, including minors, at risk. Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating whether Orrick failed to adequately protect the integrity of the private information in its files and servers.

