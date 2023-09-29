Hollywood Actress and Model Sistine Stallone is the Cover Star of Dolce Magazine Fall 2023 Issue

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - After its two recent wins for the Spring 2023 edition of Dolce Magazine at the prestigious Summit International Awards, which recognize publishing creativity and excellence from around the world, Dolce Media Group follows up on that triumph with the launch of its Fall 2023 edition that features an exclusive cover profile of Sistine Stallone, the entrepreneurial daughter of Sylvester Stallone and his wife, model Jennifer Flavin.

Two Special Covers of Dolce Magazine Fall 2023 Issue (CNW Group/Dolce Media Group) (PRNewswire)

Stallone, the 25-year-old Los Angeles-born actress, writer, model and podcast host, is the latest member of Hollywood royalty. She enjoys 1.6 million followers on Instagram and her reality show, The Family Stallone, which dropped in May 2023 on Paramount +, features the lighter side of her life with her father and such celebrity friends as Al Pacino and Dolph Lungren.

The Fall 2023 edition of Dolce Magazine features two different covers of Stallone and one candid interview in which she discusses the influence of her parents and sisters, the start of her career and her plans for the future. The exclusive interview and video shoot were both done on location in Los Angeles at the stunning Sheats-Goldstein Residence.

Stallone's appreciation for her strong Italian heritage, especially when it comes to enjoying la dolce vita, or the sweet life, and her love of family shine throughout the feature article. "If I were to close my eyes and picture my perfect dolce vita moment, I would probably be in Tuscany with my family, perhaps with an Aperol spritz in my hand," she says. "Everyone is happy, everyone is healthy and I'm eating a lot of good pasta. That's my dolce vita."

Dolce Magazine is now available online on Press Reader and through shopdolce.ca .

Sistine Stallone's exclusive video interview is also available at www.dolcemag.com .

Dolce Magazine, with a global circulation of approximately one million, is one of the world's leading luxury lifestyle publications and forms the foundation of Dolce Media Group . Founded in 1996 and based in Toronto with a global reach, Dolce Media Group specializes in print, website design, graphic design, multimedia productions, social media campaigns and marketing strategies for some of the world's leading luxury brands.

To read the cover story, click here . Follow Dolce Magazine on Instagram @dolcemag .

