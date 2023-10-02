Affinity Market Leader AMBA Expands Marketing Capabilities with the Acquisition of Oozle Media

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMBA, a national leader in affinity marketing solutions and supplemental insurance and benefits, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Oozle Media, a highly-regarded digital marketing agency based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and its sister company, Beauty as a Business, which develops social media marketing curriculum. This strategic acquisition further enhances AMBA's market-leading digital capabilities and gives its clients access to unprecedented marketing resources to drive results.

AMBA (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2007, Oozle Media (www.oozlemedia.com) is a data-driven digital marketing agency specializing in ROI-focused strategies that include paid search and social advertising, content creation, website development, social media management and search engine optimization (SEO). The agency is a recognized Google Partner and Microsoft Partner for advertising.

With a wide range of business clients, Oozle Media offers tailored solutions that drive measurable results. Beauty as a Business leverages the marketing expertise of Oozle Media to provide social media marketing curriculum, particularly for professionals in the hair and beauty space.

"The acquisition of Oozle Media and Beauty as a Business marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy," AMBA CEO Steve Cardinal said. "By incorporating their advanced marketing services into our comprehensive portfolio, we can now deliver even more value to our clients. This means more effective and personalized customer engagement as well as enhanced marketing efficiency."

Chris Linford, one of Oozle Media's top executives, shared Cardinal's excitement. "We're thrilled to join AMBA," Linford said. "This collaboration will significantly expand our reach, allowing us to offer data-driven, top-tier marketing services to a broader clientele. It's a win-win for everyone involved, but especially for AMBA clients."

AMBA has a storied history of serving retired public employees and educators by offering tailored insurance and benefits solutions, and in recent years has expanded its reach to other verticals including alumni, military, and professional occupations. Evolving from a single-client service to now serving over 450 association clients across the United States, AMBA has continually augmented its capabilities through strategic acquisitions and profitable growth.

The acquisition of Oozle Media and Beauty as a Business aligns perfectly with AMBA's strategic vision of growth and innovation. By integrating these companies' digital marketing expertise with AMBA's decades of experience in affinity marketing, AMBA further cements its position as a market leader by providing even more comprehensive and personalized services to its clients and associations.

About AMBA

AMBA is a market leader and trusted provider of affinity marketing solutions and supplemental insurance and benefits. With a focus on client growth and customer service, AMBA offers a range of products and services to meet the unique needs of its diverse clients, members, and customers, including long-term care, short-term care, cancer, heart, stroke, emergency medical transportation, dental, vision, Medicare, professional liability insurance, event cancellation coverage, annuities, and life insurance.

For more information, visit www.amba.info

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AMBA