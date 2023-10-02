Built In's Best Places to Work Awards Program Now Open for Entries

The 2024 Program Celebrates Top Tech Employers Across the U.S.

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In, a leading technology recruitment platform, today invites companies across the U.S. to apply to its 2024 Best Places to Work awards program. Annually, the program honors companies that offer employees the best total rewards packages. For Built In's audience of tech professionals, the set of winners' lists become a go-to resource: historically, they garner more than 1 million views upon publication.

To enter, any U.S. employer of all sizes and types — whether startup, mid-sized, enterprise — simply completes a company profile on BuiltIn.com at no cost, showcasing the total rewards they offer employees. An algorithm determines the winners by selecting companies whose packages reflect what candidates today most value.

"Built In attracts an engaged audience of highly skilled tech professionals that companies need to hire but struggle to find and retain," said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder and CEO, Built In. "The Best Places to Work Program gives a chance for the nation's best companies to build their brand awareness with our sought-after audience as tech employers of choice – and our users pay attention."

Every year, Best Places to Work becomes a go-to resource for our users who want to discover companies with benefits they value and cultures they believe in. For the winning companies, Best Places to Work provides broad exposure to otherwise hard-to-hire, hard-to-find tech professionals.

The 2024 program recognizes U.S. companies according to the below categories, with additional city-specific lists for the same categories:

100 Best Places to Work

50 Best Startups to Work For (Less than 100 employees)

100 Best Midsize Places to Work (101-1,000 employees)

100 Best Large Places to Work (1,000+ employees)

Start the process of entering here: https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

Winners will be announced in January 2024.

