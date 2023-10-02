MGM Resorts Returns as the Presenting Sponsor of the Annual Las Vegas Pride Parade

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") proudly returns for the 17th consecutive year as the presenting sponsor of the annual Las Vegas Pride Parade, scheduled for Friday, October 6 in downtown Las Vegas.

MGM Resorts International (PRNewsfoto/MGM Resorts International) (PRNewswire)

As a long-time sponsor of the annual Pride Parade since 2003, MGM Resorts continues to amplify its support for the LGBTQ+ community year after year. As in prior years, MGM Resorts employees will join the celebration, marching alongside the company's float.

"We are proud to reaffirm our support for the LGBTQ+ community and celebrate love in all its forms," said Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion & Sustainability Officer at MGM Resorts. "Our participation is an extension of our ongoing efforts to foster a more inclusive and equitable world."

MGM Resorts is a pioneering supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, dating back to the company's leadership as one of the first organizations in the gaming and hospitality industry to offer same-sex health benefits to employees in 2004, and same-sex ceremonies at its chapels. The company now offers free resources for its LGBTQ+ workforce to find quality healthcare and has consistently been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ human rights.

The Human Rights Campaign recognized MGM Resorts as one of the nation's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" and has achieved a perfect score for 11 consecutive years on the Corporate Equality Index - the nation's foremost benchmarking survey measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary LeoVegas AB offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com . Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram .

MGM RESORTS CONTACTS:

Michael Haddad

Social Impact & Sustainability Communications Manager

mhaddad@mgmresorts.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MGM Resorts International