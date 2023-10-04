Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas Recreates Private Island Experiences for Couples and Families on One of Thailand's Last Untouched Paradises

BANGKOK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A secluded hideaway located on an untouched island in the middle of Thailand's Phang Nga Bay, Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas is the latest addition to Anantara's world-spanning archipelago of hotels and resorts. On the pristine Koh Yao Yai, couples and families will find a nature-ensconced sanctuary to rest, connect and play, with its unspoiled beaches, lush jungles, picturesque sunsets and amazing sea life.

Unfolding over a ½ mile of golden beach, Anantara Koh Yao Yai is the height of tranquillity.

Once a coconut palm plantation, the 27-acre site occupied by Anantara Koh Yao Yai is wedged between a wooded hill and a turquoise bay dotted with jungle-clad limestone islets that countless birds call home. Unfolding over a ½ mile of golden beach, this new luxury resort is the height of tranquillity, spaciousness and luxury just a 45-minute boat ride from Phuket and 20 minutes from Krabi. From the moment travelers arrive at the resort's private jetty, they are immersed in the atmosphere of exclusivity and luxury. A sprawling green lawn with mature trees curves between a shaded swimming pool and the golden beach, perfect for swimming and snorkelling, creating a feeling of safety and privacy.

Anantara Koh Yao Yai's 148 suites, villas and penthouses are classically designed, with a layer of Thai heritage adding depth and local charm. Couples will enjoy the secluded luxury of one- and two-bedroom villas hugging the shoreline and offering private butler services, complimentary bicycles and direct beach access. The 3229 square-foot Two-Bedroom Beachfront Pool Villa, the resort's largest, features a central living space, a kitchen, a dining room, two ensuite bedrooms and a pool terrace with an outdoor rain shower. All beachfront villas have been designed with eco-friendly grass roofing to blend into the natural surroundings without blocking the panoramic views of the beach for other guests.

Families will love the generously spaced Family Pool Access Suites with their handsome beechwood furniture, bunk beds plus a terrace opening directly onto the resort family pool where comfy sunbeds and all-day fun await. The Family Sea Views Suites cater to the whole family, with one part for adults and another for kids, complete with bunk beds featuring an in-room slide and hidden play areas. Adults can leave the little ones to entertain themselves or curl up and watch a movie together. Once the kids have gone to bed, they can step out onto the expansive balcony to share a romantic moment under the stars and enjoy sunset cocktails for two with ocean views. Meanwhile, in the 969-square-foot Deluxe Sea View Suite, which boasts a spacious living area and private balcony, travelers get to enjoy uninterrupted sea views from every angle.

The resort's eight butler-attended Sea View Pool Penthouses are 3940 square-foot cocoons of luxury where panoramic views of the glittering Andaman are the main attraction and outdoor living is the order of the day. In addition to a living and dining room, a kitchen and a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom featuring two skylight-lit rain showers, there are also two dressing rooms, an infinity-edge pool, sundeck with daybeds and a covered cabana for alfresco dining. As well as featuring an oversized soaking bathtub with sea views – a key feature of all Sea View Pool Penthouses – one of them also comes with a unique glass bottom infinity pool seen from the living space below.

Set apart from the rest of the resort, Wellness Lagoon Pool Villas offer perfect seclusion amid soothing landscaping and lagoon views. From yoga and meditation on a private pool deck to workouts with a personal trainer and private in-villa spa and wellness areas, the wellness villa experience promises a revitalized existence, a renewal of vitality and a deep connection with self.

The resort offers a host of dining options serving a wide range of cuisines. The signature Beach Restaurant proudly offers a delightful array of culinary delights. Indulge in the freshest seafood with the 'catch of the day,' savor an impressive selection of dry-aged steaks and specialty sushi offerings, all within the elegant and inviting ambiance of an open-air dining space. The main dining room – a stylish and welcoming space with wooden accents, a soaring ceiling hung with rattan lampshades and accordion doors – opens onto a breezy terrace mere steps from the beach.

Over at Pakarang, the menu spans contemporary Thai dishes, with international breakfast favourites prepared at live cooking stations and light bites served throughout the day. Alongside Pakarang's organic, lactose and gluten-free options, all restaurants offer kids-friendly meals. Omakase enthusiasts will find plenty to love at Anantara Koh Yao Yai's Japanese restaurant serving traditional and modern Japanese delicacies with panoramic ocean views. Meanwhile, the swim-up Pool Bar, Family Bar and Beach Bar cater to diverse preferences, from milkshakes and sundaes to sundowners.

For special occasions, guests can craft a bespoke experience with Anantara's signature private dining concept, Dining by Design. With only their private chef and butler present, guests can enjoy a gourmet picnic on an island sandbank, a romantic dinner cruise or a champagne celebration in complete privacy.

Koh Yao Yai is still wonderfully undeveloped and devoid of mass tourism, meaning that an enriching journey awaits foodies, nature lovers, yogis and marine enthusiasts. Guests can choose from a range of inspirational excursions and immersive experiences, such as vintage sidecar tours to a rubber plantation, batik-making, tie-dye classes, island-hopping, mountain climbing and scuba diving. Hikers can venture off the beaten track to tranquil Hong Island to discover a pocket beach with a crystal-clear lagoon, drift along mangrove canals in a kayak as native Hornbill birds soar above or take a cruise on a longtail boat to a natural sand bank for a candlelit dinner. Onsite activities include stand-up yoga and paddle boarding, (SUP) mountain biking, nature walks and more.

Keeping youngsters busy and fussy eaters happy, Anantara Koh Yao Yai gives parents every chance to rest. At the Kids' Club, one of Thailand's largest, kids can have the time of their life in the bubble pool with a unique vacuum fountain ball shower or on the water slide, practise their moves in the dance studio, take an afternoon nap in a dedicated room or join supervised activities such as recycling projects, mangrove seedling planting, cooking classes and nature walks. A dedicated toddler zone provides professional childcare to keep one- to four-year-olds stimulated and entertained with baby yoga and other activities; teens have their own building and a restaurant serving all their favourite food and drinks.

During the day, the family pool is all about going down waterslides, splashing around and refuelling at the smoothie bar, before turning into an outdoor cinema as the sun sets. Other family-friendly activities include s'mores-roasting on the beach, hiking and biking trips around the island, Thai dance classes and glitter mani-pedis at Anantara Spa and even the Treasure hunt activities for kids and family to enjoy together.

The tranquil setting of Anantara Koh Yao Yai is ideal for sensory journeys of healing and relaxation. Anantara Spa, with its five treatment rooms split between single and double suites, offers an extensive treatment menu covering massages, ancient wellness practices and refreshing treatments and rituals designed to detox, balance and energize. The soothing facilities include one of the biggest hydro pools and hammams in Thailand. For kids and teens, there are gentle massages, coconut hair treatments, fruity scrubs, facials and bubble bath pamper parties.

The resort's freeform swimming pool is perfect for vigorous laps, while the state-of-the-art fitness center comes equipped with the latest in strength building and cardio equipment. Guests can also practise yoga and meditate at the beach pavilion with scheduled sunrise hatha sessions.

Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas places great emphasis on environmental preservation and the nurturing of the abundant natural beauty found on the island. From the diverse flora in the Southern region's ecosystem to the pristine sandy beaches, the resorts commitment to sustainability is evident. This is exemplified by the numerous ghost crabs in the beach area and the stunning sandbank, creating a delightful walking experience and serving as an educational resource for children.

